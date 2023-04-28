Highland Council praises ‘constructive’ meeting on Corran Ferry crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council praises ‘constructive’ meeting on Corran Ferry crisis

The meeting confirmed the MV Corran would be out of action until June.

By Cameron Roy
Matthew Reiss resignation
The Corran Ferry. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Highland Council has praised a meeting on the Corran Ferry crisis as “constructive”.

The meeting was held on Wednesday night with representatives from the six community councils from Ardnamurchan Peninsula and Nether Lochaber.

It confirmed the MV Corran will be out of action until its repairs are completed in June.

Earlier this month, its smaller relief vessel broke down, meaning there is now no vessel able to make the six-minute ferry journey.

It is the busiest single-vessel ferry route in Scotland and carries more than 270,000 cars each year.

Now, motorists have to drive at least one hour and 16 minutes on the road around Loch Linnhe.

The Corran Ferry has broken down causing long drives for residents. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The community councils also highlighted the significant detrimental socio-economic impact on the tourism businesses in particular.

However, the council’s chief executive said while “sympathetic”, there is no compensation route available through the council or the Scottish Government.

Last week, a team of experts from the Ministry of Defence came to the site to assess if they could help at the request of the Scottish Government.

What was discussed at the meeting?

Highland Council has said a number of discussions were had at the meeting, including:

  • It will provide updates on when the MV Corran and its replacement vessel the Maid of Glencoul are repaired.
  • It will make adjustments to timetables and road improvements in response to local advice.
  • It will continue on road improvements like extending passing places and enhancing signage.
  • It is putting in place a shuttle bus service, working with local providers. It is hoped that a combined bus and ferry timetable will be published in the first week of May.
  • It was agreed the council would assist with media communications to say the Penninsula remains open to business with alternative road routes being advertised.
Corran ferry
Corran Ferry services have been off for weeks. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The council also promised to work with the Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership to update reports on the costs, technical requirements and timescales of the various long-term options.

A follow-up meeting is planned within the next two weeks to discuss mitigation and emergency planning, as well as assess the long-term options for replacing the existing service.

In November, the council moved closer to a £68 million business case that involves using two electric ferries.

However, a poll carried out by more than 600 people found residents wanted a fixed link such as a bridge or tunnel.

