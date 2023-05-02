Worker whose van was ‘reeking of cannabis’ is disqualified from driving A man whose works van was "reeking of cannabis" has been banned from the roads after he was found to be more than four times the limit. By David McPhee May 2 2023, 7.00am Share Worker whose van was ‘reeking of cannabis’ is disqualified from driving Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5676358/david-smith-cannabis-driver-four-times-limit-ford-transit-van-aberdeen/ Copy Link David Smith was driving a blue Ford Transit van when he was stopped by police. Image: Shutterstock. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]