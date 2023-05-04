Mum’s tribute after retired oil worker, 59, dies in fall outside home Paul had spent his entire career with the oil industry in Aberdeen, first with Petroline and then with Baker-Hughes. By Chris Ferguson May 4 2023, 3.00pm Share Mum’s tribute after retired oil worker, 59, dies in fall outside home Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5690248/paul-moran-broughty-ferry-tribute/ Copy Link 0 comment James Moran and wife Ann at home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation