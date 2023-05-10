Aberdeen trauma teams to feature in new series of Channel 4’s Rescue: Extreme Medics

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen medics will feature in the Channel 4 docuseries Rescue: Extreme Medics.

The show features “dramatic and emotional stories” from trauma teams in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and across the rural areas of Scotland.

It will use camera-technology that allows viewers to “see what the medics see” and how they deal with incidents in the most challenging landscapes.

Each programme follows incidents from the emergency phone-calls, to the treatment in the countryside, all the way through to the hospital and rehabilitation.

The show has access to the Scottish Trauma Network which is a partnership between the Scottish Ambulance Service and the four major trauma centres in Scotland’s major cities.

It also has access to the A&E department and trauma centre in Aberdeen and allows viewers to witness the skill and hard work of the medics as they save lives.

Now the show is in its second season after launching last year.

Where in Aberdeenshire will the rescues take place?

The incidents in Aberdeenshire begin in episode three as 63-year-old Liz accidentally gets her arm cut with a chainsaw by her husband whilst cutting firewood.

In Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, doctors are unable to find a pulse in her hand and are concerned it could be a life-changing injury.

In the fourth and final episode, 52-year-old Mark gets rescued by a helicopter in Inverurie after he gets stuck after rolling his van in a field.

Trapped and struggling to breathe, firefighters extract him from his vehicle and he is rushed to the Major Trauma Centre in Aberdeen, where scan results reveal he is in danger of cardiac arrest.

Documentary series ‘great news’ for Scotland

Channel 4 documentaries commissioning editor Will Rowson said: “Establishing a 9pm returning documentary series is good news for Scotland and great news for Channel 4.

“It’s an exciting and distinctive brand, capable of telling stories from seriously under-represented parts of the UK.”

The docuseries, Rescue: Extreme Medics, airs from Monday, May 15 at 9pm on Channel 4 or catch-up with the first series on Channel 4’s website.