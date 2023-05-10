Aberdeen trauma teams to feature in new series of Channel 4’s Rescue: Extreme Medics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen trauma teams to feature in new series of Channel 4’s Rescue: Extreme Medics

The show features "dramatic and emotional stories" from trauma teams in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

By Cameron Roy
Air ambulance crews play a pivotal role in locating patients in hard to reach places in the north and north-east. Image: Channel 4.
Air ambulance crews play a pivotal role in locating patients in hard to reach places in the north and north-east. Image: Channel 4.

Aberdeen medics will feature in the Channel 4 docuseries Rescue: Extreme Medics.

It will use camera-technology that allows viewers to "see what the medics see" and how they deal with incidents in the most challenging landscapes.

It will use camera-technology that allows viewers to “see what the medics see” and how they deal with incidents in the most challenging landscapes.

Each programme follows incidents from the emergency phone-calls, to the treatment in the countryside, all the way through to the hospital and rehabilitation.

The show has access to the Scottish Trauma Network which is a partnership between the Scottish Ambulance Service and the four major trauma centres in Scotland’s major cities.

It also has access to the A&E department and trauma centre in Aberdeen and allows viewers to witness the skill and hard work of the medics as they save lives.

Now the show is in its second season after launching last year.

Where in Aberdeenshire will the rescues take place?

The incidents in Aberdeenshire begin in episode three as 63-year-old Liz accidentally gets her arm cut with a chainsaw by her husband whilst cutting firewood.

In Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, doctors are unable to find a pulse in her hand and are concerned it could be a life-changing injury.

Helicopters are often used by the teams to travel to hard to reach rural places. Image: Channel 4.

In the fourth and final episode, 52-year-old Mark gets rescued by a helicopter in Inverurie after he gets stuck after rolling his van in a field.

Trapped and struggling to breathe, firefighters extract him from his vehicle and he is rushed to the Major Trauma Centre in Aberdeen, where scan results reveal he is in danger of cardiac arrest.

The Major Trauma Centre in Aberdeen is one of four in Scotland. Image: Channel 4.

Documentary series ‘great news’ for Scotland

Channel 4 documentaries commissioning editor Will Rowson said: “Establishing a 9pm returning documentary series is good news for Scotland and great news for Channel 4.

“It’s an exciting and distinctive brand, capable of telling stories from seriously under-represented parts of the UK.”

Michael McAvoy, head of documentaries at Firecrest Films, the producers of the show, said: ”

The docuseries, Rescue: Extreme Medics, airs from Monday, May 15 at 9pm on Channel 4 or catch-up with the first series on Channel 4’s website.

