North-east football legend Brian Third bestowed inaugural Best of Banff and Buchan award

The Fraserburgh footballer set a Scottish record for the most away goals scored while playing for Montrose in 1972.

By Sophie Goodwin
Brian Third is pictured receiving his Best of Banff and Buchan Award from local councillors Richard Menard and area chair Doreen Mair (left) and Ann Bell and James Adams (third and second right). Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Brian Third is pictured receiving his Best of Banff and Buchan Award from local councillors Richard Menard and area chair Doreen Mair (left) and Ann Bell and James Adams (third and second right). Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

North-east football legend Brian Third has been presented with the inaugural Best of Banff and Buchan award.

Fraserburgh native Third, 77, scored a record six away goals against Stranraer while playing for Montrose in the Scottish Second Division back in September 1972.

His record is yet to be broken more than 50 years later and to mark his achievements, Third was bestowed the award by local councillors at Fraserburgh’s Faithlie Centre.

Third’s career saw him play for the Broch – his hometown club, Deveronvale, Elgin – where he won the Highland League and a Qualifying Cup medal, Peterhead, Montrose and St Mirren, where he played under Sir Alex Ferguson.

His football career came to a premature end in the late 1970s due to a back injury.

At 77, Third still plays football, but just at a slower pace as he takes part in the local walking football group at the Fraserburgh links every Monday and Friday.

Councillor Doreen Mair, chair of the area committee, said: “Many constituents have asked that Brian be recognised not only for his incredible goal-scoring record which has lasted for over 50 years, but also for his continuing enthusiasm for the game and support for the Walking Footballers.

“Brian has never received any award or accolade of any kind for this feat but this is being remedied today.

“It gives me great pleasure on behalf of the Banff and Buchan Committee and the people of Fraserburgh to award Brian with our Pride of Banff and Buchan Award.

“As the first recipient of this outstanding achievement award could not have gone to a more deserving person.”

Brian Third’s record for most away goals scored by one player is yet to broken.

Third said he was “very proud to have received this award from Banff and Buchan”.

Councillor Ann Bell, who nominated Brian for the first ever Best of Banff and Buchan Achievement Award, said: “Although I have known Brian for most of my life I didn’t actually know of his incredible goal scoring record which has never been broken in 50 years.

“After Billy Watson highlighted to me Brian’s incredible career and as his achievement had never been recognised in any way, I felt it only right that he be nominated for an award.

“I was absolutely delighted to see the nomination unanimously supported by the committee and today Brian received his well-deserved Best of Banff and Buchan Achievement Award.

“In conversation he informed me that the day before he scored the goals, he had been working all day and on the morning of the game he’d had to leave at 5am to get to the match.

“Then once he’d scored all his goals he then had to face the long journey home – finally making it back at 2am. Now that’s a dedicated fitba player!”

Conversation

