‘It’s going to ruin the area’: Aberdeenshire pensioner blasts substation plans

The resident between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven says the rural quiet will be destroyed.

By Cameron Roy
Dorothy Clark believes the substation plans will end up destroying the natural quietness of the Aberdeenshire countryside. Image: Dorothy Clark.
Dorothy Clark believes the substation plans will end up destroying the natural quietness of the Aberdeenshire countryside. Image: Dorothy Clark.

A Mearns couple have hit out plans to build two electricity substations near their rural home.

Dorothy and Bill Clark are fighting SSEN’s plans for the two substations at Fiddes and Tealing, which form part of a project for a new overhead line between Kintore and Tealing.

The couple believe the development will “ruin” the area and create a constant hum, disturbing the peace.

SSEN insist the proposals are necessary to enable the connection of renewable energy and to fight against climate change.

The proposed station will be roughly the same size as the Blackhillock substation, between Keith and Huntly, in Moray. Image: Gordon Lennox.

The substation at Fiddes will be around 2,300ft by 2,300ft, the same size as the Blackhillock substation near Keith.

‘Residents are absolutely furious’

But before moving ahead, SSEN has been asking for feedback from residents.

At a public meeting in Laurencekirk, Mrs Clark said she stood up and told the SSEN “big wigs” her frank views on the plans.

The 79-year-old said: “A number of residents are absolutely furious about the plans.

Aberdeenshire pensioner Dorothy Clark believes the plans will ruin the area. Image: Dorothy Clark.

“There is not a single person in the whole area who wants anything to do with it

“They listened and one lady was writing down my comments and so on, but you just felt it was going ahead and they were just trying to be polite.”

‘It has ruined our life out here’

Mrs Clark and her husband also operate a holiday home, Bloomfield Steading, near Laurencekirk, which they rent out to customers throughout the year.

Bloomfield Steading attracts those looking for a quiet countryside retreat. Image: Dorothy Clark.

They fear the noisy substation will scare off tourists looking for a quiet countryside retreat.

“It’s going to ruin the area”, she said.

“Who is going to want to stay here now?

The peaceful Aberdeenshire countryside might soon become home to a noisy substation. Image: Dorothy Clark.

“We moved here for the utter peace and quiet of the country. The biggest noise we get is the birds and the tractors in the fields.

“It has just ruined our life out here. If someone gave us a decent offer we would be out of here tomorrow, and I have absolutely loved it out here.”

When Mrs Clark raised the possibility of business compensation to SSEN at the meeting, she was told there was none available for her circumstances.

Why was this area chosen by SSEN?

SSEN says the area was chosen to avoid the geographical mountainous terrain to the west and to minimise closeness to towns and villages.

They said they also had to factor in airport-restricted zones and the A90 and A92 trunk roads.

But they did tell residents they would try and dig the substation down into the ground and plant trees around it to help hide it from view.

Blackhillock substation, near Keith, was the largest substation in the UK when it was built in 2017 and will be a similar size to the proposed Fiddes site.

SSEN: ‘No decisions taken’

A spokesman for SSEN said: “The east coast phase two 400kV project remains in the early stages of development and no decisions have yet been taken on overhead line routes or substation locations.

Our consultation presents a number of potential overhead line routes and substation locations based on an initial assessment of key environmental, technical and economic factors.

“We encourage anyone with an interest in the project to provide their feedback which will be carefully considered as we continue to develop this critical national infrastructure.”

Feedback for the proposals can be submitted on the SSEN Transmission website.

