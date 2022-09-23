Scotland’s first Umbrella Project brings thousands of people to streets of Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A colourful project in Aberdeen has brought tens of thousands of people to the city centre streets.

The Umbrella Project, which aims to celebrate neurodiversity and raise awareness of the one in five people who have a neurodevelopmental condition, will come to an end later this month.

The rainbow umbrella installations were put on display back in June when the project was launched by Aberdeen Inspired and the ADHD Foundation.

The colourful canopies of umbrellas have been strung up above Shiprow and Bon Accord Terrace ever since, with smaller installations on display in city landmarks, restaurants and businesses.

Last chance to see installations

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “The installations have undoubtedly been a hit with the public and the images have flooded social media raising awareness of the project, city and ADHD foundation across the UK and beyond.

“The positive message they represent has encouraged people from all walks of life to come into Aberdeen city centre, enjoy all it has to offer and embrace the joy of the eye-catching displays.

“We urge anyone who hasn’t yet seen the installations to head to Shiprow and catch it before the middle of October.

“Although the umbrellas are coming down, their legacy will live on through the awareness and support this project has created within our local community and we hope to see the event return in all its magnificent glory to the city next summer.”

Celebrate all strengths and abilities

Schools across the city also created mini umbrella installations in their buildings with messages and drawings showcasing their talents and abilities.

Jenny Sim, the principal teacher at Glashieburn Primary, said: “Glashieburn were delighted to be a part of the ADHD Foundation Umbrella Project.

“Our motto #justbeyou fits perfectly with the charity’s vision to ‘Celebrate Neurodiversity’. We are very grateful to Union Square Aberdeen for sponsoring our umbrella installation.”

The Umbrella Project has been hailed a huge success in Scotland and Aberdeen Inspired has hopes of making it an annual attraction in the city.

Tony Lloyd, chief executive of the ADHD Foundation, added: “Through the Umbrella Project across the city of Aberdeen, we can celebrate all the strengths and abilities of neurodiverse people.

“One in five of us are neurodiverse – we must stop thinking of those with dyslexia, autism, ADHD, dyspraxia as somehow ‘less than’ or defining them by what they cannot do.

“More and more we’re seeing society change how it views neurodiversity – business, education, entertainment – we’re finally beginning to shift away from associating neurodiversity with ‘low ability.’”