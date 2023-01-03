‘Ceiling of lights’ installed in two Aberdeen city centre spots

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “ceiling of lights” has been installed in two prominent spots in Aberdeen city centre.

Shiprow and Bon Accord Terrace now boast a canopy of fairy lights, which remain in place until the end of March.

The project, in a joint initiative by Aberdeen Inspired and Shiprow Village, makes use of the fittings installed for the city’s colourful umbrella installation from summer.

In June, Aberdeen Inspired and the ADHD Foundation launched Scotland’s first rainbow Umbrella Project on the streets.

They aimed to celebrate neurodiversity and raise awareness of the one in five people who have a neurodevelopmental condition.

It was hailed as a major success and credited for bringing “thousands” to the city – with Aberdeen Inspired hoping to make it an annual tradition.

Lighting to hopefully become regular feature

Now the organisers are aiming to build on that success.

In a post on social media, Aberdeen Inspired wrote the “high-quality” LED lights will be able to be reused over multiple years.

They hope it too can become a regular winter lighting feature of the city to create a “warm and welcoming area” to develop hospitality venues in both areas.

If the lights become a more permanent feature, it could see the Granite City streets move towards being like Glasgow’s famously picturesque Ashton Lane.

Shipwrow has especially been developing its hospitality credentials recently.

In November, the Ivy Lodge on the street announced it had doubled its capacity to 300 with a new upstairs area – making it now one of the biggest bars in the city.

It is part of the long-running Shiprow Village project, which is designed to make the street a nightlife hub.

George Street and Harbour councillor Desmond Bouse said: “This is very positive news.

“The ceiling lights are an excellent example of the continued efforts by local businesses to make our city centre an attractive, vibrant and inviting spot for visitors.”