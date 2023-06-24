European Pipe Band Championships: Sun shines over Duthie Park as piping extravaganza returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

European Pipe Band Championships: Sun shines over Duthie Park as piping extravaganza returns

Thousands turned out in Aberdeen to enjoy all the event had to offer.

By Ellie Milne
A pipe band performing in front of the bandstand in Duthie Park
More than 100 pipe bands competed at the European Pipe Band Championships in Aberdeen on Saturday. Image: Kenny Erick/DC Thomson.

Duthie Park was the place to be on Saturday as the European Pipe Band Championships made a triumphant return to Aberdeen.

The sounds of bagpipes took over the park as more than 100 pipe bands and 25 drum majors came together to compete.

With four bands often playing at once, and others warming up for their big performance at the same time, the sound of the “great Highland bagpipe” was a constant throughout the day.

There was a strong sense of camaraderie as each group left the arena to reunite with their friends and family and share heartfelt congratulations with their fellow performers.

All of the bands, including some with pipers as young as 10, have been working hard all year building up to this moment.

Competing in home city

Four pipers in Duthie Park
Each band had just four minutes to impress the judges in the arena. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Pipe Major Neil Mitchell, of Bucksburn and District Novice, said he was “delighted” his band could experience the European championships in their home city.

“It has been a great day,” he said. “My focus is on the kids, they’re a great bunch of musicians, and this is a great opportunity for them to come out and express their music. It’s a great stage for them to be on and things went well, so we’re happy.

“You get one shot. The whole year of practicing and then four minutes to compete with what you’ve learnt over the year. You get judged on that so it’s a lot of pressure, especially for the young kids, but they did a great job.

“Especially in our home city as well, it’s wonderful to be here after so long and hopefully it’ll come back.”

Crowds gathered for the European Pipe Band Championships at Duthie Park
Spectators gathered around the main competition arena. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Endless entertainment

Thousands of people turned out to bask in the glorious sunshine, with temperatures reaching 24C in the afternoon, and enjoy all the event had to offer.

Musical entertainment was non-stop and the variety of retail, charity and food and drink stalls provided everything visitors needed for the day.

Organisers made sure there was something for the whole family to enjoy – including the popular Dino World in the Winter Gardens.

The atmosphere was jovial as spectators set up deck chairs and picnic blankets around the main competition areas to watch the pipe bands and Highland dancers – with loud applause heard after every performance.

Different music, skills and age groups were scheduled throughout the day with an estimated 3,000 pipers taking part from around the world.

The judges certainly had a tough job picking out the best from the best in Europe to receive the top prizes.

Inspiring the next generation

Granite City Pipes & Drums warming up
Granite City Pipes & Drums warming up. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The event was brought back to the north-east by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association in conjunction with Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Inspired and main sponsors, Balmoral.

Pipe Major Hannah Mutch, from Granite City Pipes & Drums, hoped the day would inspire more youngsters to get involved.

She said: “Today has been amazing, there’s been such a good atmosphere and it’s really nice to have it here in Aberdeen, somewhere local to us.

“This is the biggest event we’ve done in our home city and it went well on the stage, it’s been a good team effort. It’s always good to be out there together.

“Hopefully it’ll inspire some more people to get involved, especially young people, because there was a bit of a dip after Covid. We need more people to keep all the pipe bands going, and this day could help.”

Bands travel from afar

Turriff and District Pipe Band
Turriff and District Pipe Band preparing to compete. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Pipe bands came from all over Scotland, the UK and even as far as Australia to compete at Duthie Park.

Pupils from Knox Grammar School, including teenagers Lachlan, Alex, Zoltan and Lucas, travelled hundreds of miles from New South Wales to Aberdeen as part of their own European tour.

“It’s been amazing,” Lachlan said. “There is such a great piping community in Scotland.

“We think today was the best we have played, and it was just great to get to perform on the big stage.”

“We think we’re the only band here from the Southern Hemisphere,” Zoltan added. “The size of the community here is definitely the biggest difference for us, we’ve never seen this many pipe bands in one place before.”

Gallery: European Pipe Band Championships make glorious return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Screengrab of School Road from Google Maps
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after collision with car on Aberdeen road
Pipe Band members took a break in the sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: European Pipe Band Championships make glorious return to Aberdeen
Neighbours star Alan Fletcher is bringing his show The Doctor Will See You Now to Inverness and Arbroath Image: Supplied by Goldups Lane
Dr Karl Kennedy ready to meet his new Neighbours in Inverness and Arbroath
PD Kane running on sand
Police dog helps track down runaway drink driver following Torphins crash
Junior vice-president Brain Ross with outgoing president Billy Stewart and new president Alan Cumming.
Alan Cumming appointed president of RNAS
The Barron family have been announced as this year's Prince's Countryside Fund Family Farm Award at the M&S Select Farm Awards.
Aberdeenshire farmers win The Prince’s Countryside Fund
New British Wool depot in Scottish Borders.
British Wool invests in new Scottish Borders depot
NFUS president Martin Kennedy.
Farmers turn away from green agenda now wallets lighter
Flor Ryan judged the Texel section.
Royal Highland Show: Bumper sheep entry forward for round two
Kenny, Sally and Rebecca Mair from Kinnermit won the beef breeder native championship
Royal Highland Show: Turriff Beef Shorthorn breeders land top award