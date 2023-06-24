Boy, 9, taken to hospital after collision with car on Aberdeen road

A boy has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car on an Aberdeen street.

Police were called to the incident on School Road in the Seaton area of the city shortly after 2.30pm on Saturday.

The crash involved a nine-year-old boy, believed to be a pedestrian, and one car.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

It is understood the road was partially closed while emergency services were at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report of a crash involving a car and a nine-year-old boy on School Road in Aberdeen around 2.35pm on Saturday, June 24.

“The nine-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment.”