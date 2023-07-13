An Aberdeen teenager who broke his back in a horrific sledging accident is to climb the Eiffel Tower just seven months after it happened.

13-year-old Filip Cegar’s had to learn to walk again after the freak accident in Peterculter in December saw him break both his back and breastbone.

In the first operation of its kind to be carried out in Aberdeen, surgeons at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) had to realign Filip’s spine and fix his spinal cord in place to prevent any further damage.

He was then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth National Spinal Injuries Unit in Glasgow, where he had to learn to walk again.

The Cults Academy pupil has made such a positive recovery and is now preparing to leave for Paris next week to scale the 674 steps up the famous landmark, despite his last operation – where had the mental removed from this spine – happening last Friday.

Describing what happened on that fateful night in December, Filip

said that he and his friend were “excited” about sledging.

He added: “We decided to go somewhere we’ve never been before and we closed our eyes and we just rushed down. I just remember this big drop, I feel like I was suspended in the air, before I crashed down into a ditch.”

‘Shock will stay with our family’

Discussing the accident, Filip’s father Petar said he was “shocked” when he was told that his son was involved, adding: “I don’t want any parent to go through that.

“It was a shock that really stays with you. This shock will stay with our family definitely.”

Filip’s venture up the French monument is to raise money for The Archie Foundation, the charity which supported his recovery.

The money raised will be used to buy a recliner chair for the hospital’s high dependency unit, which will allow other families to sit by their child’s bedside in comfort.

Any additional money will help to fund a room in The Archie Foundation’s Family Centre, where families can stay at RACH at no cost while their child is a patient.

A major part of Filip’s incredible rehabilitation, which he describes as being “extremely hard”, was going to the gym at Kippie Lodge in Milltimber.

He started going to the gym in January, and at this time was unable to do even basic exercises, walk properly or lie down, as he lost 15% of his body weight after the accident.

Filip explains: “When I came out of hospital I was really weak, I was really skinny, I lost so much weight and I couldn’t really do anything. But we started going to the gym, me and my dad.

“At first I couldn’t run, I couldn’t hang on to anything, I couldn’t even lie down. At the time we started slowly, slowly pushing on and over a period of six months, I think I managed to get pretty much on par with my original self before the injury.”

Gym became Filip’s ‘safe place’

Filip is now back playing football and is thankful for the support of Kippie Lodge, saying: “I think this gym’s helped me so much, I think it’s helped me the most.”

Petar said using the gym made a “massive difference” to his son’s rehabilitation, adding: “We are very grateful to Kippie Lodge for allowing us and opening up to the possibility for a young person to train during adults time.”

“When we started, his spirits started to come up. It was a big part of everything and this then became his safe place. It was a place where we regularly went.”

Looking forward to the trip to the French capital, Filip said he is “so excited” and that it is a “dream” to go to Paris.

He adds: “Because of my cause and raising money, I just feel as though that’s going to motivate me to do it.”

A JustGiving page set up by Filip’s mum Irena has set a target to raise £2,000 and so far it has raised a total of £1,040.