One taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash on A835 near Tore

A motorist has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the A835 Tore to Dingwall road.

The incident occurred at around 1pm.

Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed two ambulances were sent to the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and one patient is being treated on scene. A second patient has been transported to Raigmore Hospital.”

Images show two vehicles – a black hatchback and marron SUV – on the scene, with police patrolling the area.

Three fire appliances and a heavy rescue unit arrived on scene and crews used cutting equipment to extract one casualty from a vehicle.

Crews left the scene just before 2pm, however, police still remain on scene.

The A835 has been closed in both directions due to the incident and traffic is heavy between the Tore roundabout and Maryburgh.

More to Follow.