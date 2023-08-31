‘It’s just plain luck’: Man restoring 112-year-old boat discovers family link following worldwide search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s just plain luck’: Man restoring 112-year-old boat discovers family link following worldwide search

Sam McAdam searched high and low for a yacht built by renowned designer William Fife, and is now lovingly restoring his find - which he hopes to enter into the Tall Ships when they come to Aberdeen in 2025.

By Lottie Hood
Gannet sailing yacht in 1934.
Gannet sailing yacht. Image: Sam McAdam

“She’s a 112-year-old lady, she’s in really good condition for her age,” says Sam McAdam proudly.

Although he may sound like he is talking about a beloved granny, he is in fact describing his recently purchased yacht.

Mr McAdam began his search of a renovation project in 2019, but not just any vessel – one made by Scottish yacht designer and builder William Fife III. 

His ambition is partly fuelled by a desire to restore a little Scottish history, but also a desire to  “give something back” to young people by enabling them to develop sea-faring skills.

Sam McAdam with his wife Aziza and daughter Danielle.
Sam McAdam with his wife Aziza and daughter Danielle in front of the yacht. Image: Sam McAdam.

Found vessel with family link ‘slowly deteriorating’ in France

He searched for a Fife-built yacht up and down the UK and even in Germany and France before finally finding one “slowly deteriorating” in a Brest shipyard.

Delighted to find one designed by “one of the world’s best ever yacht builders”, Mr McAdam said he had the wind knocked out of him when he was told the vessel’s original name was Gannet.

“When I was young my father, John McAdam, had sailing boats,” the 58-year-old, from Milltimber in Aberdeen, said. “He used to talk about a Fife sailing yacht that was in the Clyde called Gannet.

“And she was a ketch and a sea-worthy boat and all the rest of it.

“It was just a link that was really not expected. I actually felt quite faint.”

Gannet the yacht
The Fife yacht was found in a state of disrepair in France. Image: Sam McAdam.

Aims to help encourage young people in Highlands

Once she had been purchased, the question became how to get the 112-year-old back home to Scottish waters.

With the help of a ferry, a few lorries and 250-pound crane, she underwent a “fair old” 886-mile journey to the Island of Ewe on the West Coast where she is being restored by traditional boat craftsman Alastair Grant.

When the vessel is sea-worthy, Mr McAdam – who grew up near Dornoch – hopes to help “give something back” to the Highlands.

Sam McAdam (left) with local traditional boat craftsman, Alasdair Grant.
Sam McAdam (right) with local traditional boat craftsman, Alasdair Grant. Image: Alison Cran.

“The intention is to hire the vessel out for charter,” the oil and gas worker said. “It’s to maintain it in Scottish waters up the Great Glen, up the West Coast.

“The money used from that will be used to keep the boat in good condition and the intention is maybe three times a year to do outreach.

“To give young adults the opportunity to learn about sailing and about the old boats.

“That’s always important to try and help as many people as you can, especially the young adults who might just need a little bit of encouragement.

“Cause I know when I started as a young teenager, I was quite lost.”

Gannet in the 1930s.
Gannet in the 1930s. Image: Alison Cran.

Investing in Scottish heritage

William Fife III was third generation in his family of Scottish yacht designers and builders and designed around 600 yachts in his time.

He was especially “world famous” for designing “fast and bonnie” racing yachts.

While Gannet might be described as more of a “gusty girl”, Mr McAdam said not to be deceived.

He added: “If you see her lines underneath the waterline Mr Fife kind of honed the shape of the boat under the waterline to be extremely quick.

“When you see her on the top of the water she looks a bit beamier than the other racing boats but when they go to full sail, she can keep up with the best of them.”

Mr McAdam plans to put this to the test by entering the yacht into the 2025 Tall Ships Races in Aberdeen after she has been restored.

“I want to restore something that historically valuable, and a Fife is,” he added. “She’ll be part of the heritage and once she’s finished, she’ll last another 100 odd years easily.”

