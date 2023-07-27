Watch for free: Highland League Weekly season 2023/24 preview – EVERY club’s signings, outgoings and hopes discussed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch for free: Highland League Weekly season 2023/24 preview – EVERY club’s signings, outgoings and hopes discussed

Highland League Weekly returns with an extended look ahead to the new season ahead of the big kick-off on Saturday. Our Breedon Highland League expert Callum Law is joined by host Ryan Cryle as he details all 18 teams’ squad changes and their prospects for the campaign, including title contenders, potential relegation-battlers and the players to look out for.

By Ryan Cryle

The 2023/24 Breedon Highland League campaign kicks off on Saturday, and Highland League Weekly is back, too – starting with this free-to-watch in-depth season preview show.

Highland League expert Callum Law is joined by host Ryan Cryle for the 40-minute chat, where each club’s summer incomings and outgoings are detailed and their prospects for the new term discussed.

If you want to know which sides could be in the title mix, which teams might be closer to the bottom of the table, and which players are likely to shine in the coming campaign, then we’ve got you covered.

Highland League Weekly – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two Breedon Highland League games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, latest news and features. 

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Our weekly preview show is also back for the new campaign. Set to go live on Thursdays this season (rather than Fridays), our short, sharp look ahead to the weekend fixture card will return ahead of the second round of matches.

Like last term, the preview show will be free to watch on our YouTube channel, the P&J website (visit our Highland League Weekly homepage) and on the HLW Twitter feed.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with more than 1,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

 

More from Highland League

Pictures by JASON HEDGES 25.05.2022 URN:CR0035404 Stock images to support video feature on new Highland League secretary John Campbell Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes changes for 2023-24 season have positive impact
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Brechin City manager Andy Kirk lifts the Highland League trophy April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Highland League 2023-24: Andy Kirk aiming for Brechin title repeat
Josh Meekings, left, with Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald. Image: Courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Brora Rangers' Ally MacDonald looking to youth after double signing
19 October 2019. Fraserburgh FC v Keith FC, Fraserburgh FC. Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK . This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Fraserburgh and Keith FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L - 5 Keith Ryan Robertson and 8 Fraserburgh William West
Co-captain Ryan Robertson takes pride in Keith long service after signing new contract
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy Low happy Inverurie Locos is Glen Donald's preferred destination
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson pleased with Wick Academy recruitment ahead of new season; Rothes add youth
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Viaplay Cup round-up: Elgin City hammered by Queen's Park; Brechin City beat League Two…
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk looking at the bigger picture ahead of Clyde test
Highland League club Forres Mechanics have signed striker Calum Frame, who is pictured with manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Forres Mechanics FC
Ex-Ross County forward Calum Frame makes two-year move to Forres Mechanics
Buckie Thistle forward Scott Adams.
Big wins for Highland League sides as start of the season edges closer