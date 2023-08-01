Aberdeen care home honours former resident who touched hearts of staff

The memory of an Aberdeen woman who died earlier this year has been kept alive at the care home where she spent her final days.

Margaret Anderson, who was 88, “touched the hearts” of staff at Cowdray Club who decided to name a suite in her honour.

Margaret and her husband Bill, who died in 2021 were well known in the city as operators of Wilmar Engineering.

Cowdray Club manager, Philip Stuart-Barton, said: “Every so often there is a client who really touches your heart.

“With Margaret being such a bright, beautiful character with her own vulnerabilities it became a partnership very early on with Margaret, her son, Iain, the team and myself; one in which I feel touched many hearts and I will carry with me,” said Philip.

Margaret’s old room 23 has been named the Margaret Anderson Suite and the home is preparing to welcome a couple to take up residence in it.

Philip said: “It became very clear to us as a team that we did not want the memory of her in room 23 to be forgotten.

“We want her memory to live on within the home, to which this token of respect signifies. Gone but not forgotten and when we see the sign it truly does bring a smile to our faces with her memory attached to the home.”

Margaret and Bill’s son, Iain, travelled from London to join relatives for the plaque unveiling.

The family are now working towards setting up a scholarship for young carers and the first recipient will be Megan Leiper, one of Margaret’s carers.

“I was so moved to be back at the Cowdray Club in Aberdeen to remember my mum with her amazing care team and my wonderful family,” said Iain.

Margaret, who was born in Elgin in 1935, met Bill, a former chief engineer in the Merchant Navy at the dancing in Aberdeen.

They married at Mannofield Church in 1962 and three years later they founded Wilmar Engineering which went on to have a significant presence in the offshore engineering sector.

Margaret’s brother, Iain, was a depute headteacher at Robert Gordon’s College junior school then head of Smithfield School in Aberdeen. He was also a well-known cricketer and played a prominent behind-the-scenes role at Pittodrie.

Her sister, Gill, had the distinction of being the first woman to make a speech at Aberdeen Incorporated Trades Hall.

Gill was able to attend the ceremony with Iain and Margaret’s nieces, Lynda Love and Gill Whyte.