Aberdeen care home honours former resident who touched hearts of staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen care home honours former resident who touched hearts of staff

Margaret Anderson enjoyed happy times at the Cowdray Club and was 88 when she died earlier this year.

By Chris Ferguson
Cowdray Club manager Philip Stuart-Barton and Iain Anderson.
Cowdray Club manager Philip Stuart-Barton and Iain Anderson.

The memory of an Aberdeen woman who died earlier this year has been kept alive at the care home where she spent her final days.

Margaret Anderson, who was 88, “touched the hearts” of staff at Cowdray Club who decided to name a suite in her honour.

Margaret and her husband Bill, who died in 2021 were well known in the city as operators of Wilmar Engineering.

Cowdray Club manager, Philip Stuart-Barton, said: “Every so often there is a client who really touches your heart.

“With Margaret being such a bright, beautiful character with her own vulnerabilities it became a partnership very early on with Margaret, her son, Iain, the team and myself; one in which I feel touched many hearts and I will carry with me,” said Philip.

Margaret Anderson of Aberdeen died earlier this year aged 88.
Margaret Anderson of Aberdeen died earlier this year aged 88.

Margaret’s old room 23 has been named the Margaret Anderson Suite and the home is preparing to welcome a couple to take up residence in it.

Philip said: “It became very clear to us as a team that we did not want the memory of her in room 23 to be forgotten.

“We want her memory to live on within the home, to which this token of respect signifies. Gone but not forgotten and when we see the sign it truly does bring a smile to our faces with her memory attached to the home.”

Margaret and Bill’s son, Iain, travelled from London to join relatives for the plaque unveiling.

The family are now working towards setting up a scholarship for young carers and the first recipient will be Megan Leiper, one of Margaret’s carers.

“I was so moved to be back at the Cowdray Club in Aberdeen to remember my mum with her amazing care team and my wonderful family,” said Iain.

Staff of Aberdeen care home Cowdray Club and Margaret Anderson's family.
Remembering Margaret Anderson are, from left, Cowdray Club manager Philip Stuart-Barton, Silviya Krasteva, Margaret’s principal carer, Margaret’s nieces, Lynda Love and Gill Whyte, her sister, Gill Brown, Megan Leiper, and son, Iain.

Margaret, who was born in Elgin in 1935, met Bill, a former chief engineer in the Merchant Navy at the dancing in Aberdeen.

They married at Mannofield Church in 1962 and three years later they founded Wilmar Engineering which went on to have a significant presence in the offshore engineering sector.

Margaret’s brother, Iain, was a depute headteacher at Robert Gordon’s College junior school then head of Smithfield School in Aberdeen. He was also a well-known cricketer and played a prominent behind-the-scenes role at Pittodrie.

Her sister, Gill, had the distinction of being the first woman to make a speech at Aberdeen Incorporated Trades Hall.

Gill was able to attend the ceremony with Iain and Margaret’s nieces, Lynda Love and Gill Whyte.