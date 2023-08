An appeal has been launched to help trace teenager Brodie Muir reported missing from Fraserburgh.

Brodie was last seen in the Maconochie Road area of the town at about 10pm on Monday.

The 15-year-old is described as being 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build with short blonde hair.

He frequently travels by public transport and often visits the Aberdeen and Glasgow areas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4115 of July 31.