Australian backpacker receives backlash after claiming on TikTok she felt unsafe in Aberdeen

An Australian backpacker has faced backlash on TikTok after she claimed Aberdeen is “scary”.

Lucy Holz has been busy exploring the Scottish mainland, visiting cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old has been documenting her journey on TikTok, sharing her thoughts and feelings with her 126,000 followers.

In her latest adventure, Miss Holz travelled by train to the Granite City.

However, within minutes of arriving, the 25-year-old Australian backpacker said on TikTok she felt ‘unsafe’ in “scary Aberdeen.”

In a video, uploaded to the platform, she said: “I don’t know if this is the most unsafe I’ve ever felt in my life. I would say it is pretty close to that.”

After a day of exploring the city’s sights and attractions – including the Art Gallery, Provost Skene House and Union Terrace Gardens – she made several accusations, branding the city ‘dodgy’ and unwelcoming.

She explained how on her travels she saw “homeless people screaming slurs at people on the street” when they refused to hand over money.

She said: “Today, I’m in scary Aberdeen. It is not a nice place to be, but nonetheless, I’m here for a whole day so I’m doing some exploring. To be fair, a dodgy place in the UK does still have so many more nice buildings, statues and monuments than anywhere in Australia.

“There are a lot of drug users around and they are displaying a lot of erratic and aggressive behaviour; always something you need to be just super aware of.

“I saw a couple of times today where a guy went up to someone and asked for money. They would say no or they didn’t have money.

“He would start screaming at them. Yelling insults or following them down the street.”

She even went on to say how a man accidentally hit her as he made a gesture, before stressing she was “fine.”

Miss Holz added: “He hit me. I know he didn’t mean to. He was making a gesture, but a stranger did hit me across the body.

“I’m safe, I’m fine and I haven’t been accosted intentionally. I wouldn’t recommend this place as a tourist but there certainly is a day’s worth of things to do if you do end up here.”

Aberdonians defend city’s reputation

Scores of people have taken to the comments to air their views.

One user, named Elaine, wrote: “57 years in Aberdeen and have never felt unsafe. Even walking in the city centre when the pubs close. Compassion for those less fortunate could help.”

Aisling McCann added: “I’ve been to Aberdeen about two times a year from 2011 to 2019. Never felt unsafe or scared. My sister used to live there.

A third said: “I’ve visited Aberdeen lots and never experiences anything like you have. Sounds like a very rare occurrence going by the comments?”

Lorna Plowman said: “Never seen such a biased uneducated review/opinion. You clearly don’t do any research before visiting.”

Meanwhile, others have jumped to her defence.

Fellow traveller Susan Godfrey wrote: “I spent four weeks travelling Scotland as a single woman. The only place I felt unsafe was Aberdeen.”

Another added: “Totally agree with you. No police to be seen anywhere on foot. Union Street is a dump.”