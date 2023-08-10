Australian backpacker receives backlash after claiming on TikTok she felt unsafe in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australian backpacker receives backlash after claiming on TikTok she felt unsafe in Aberdeen

Luzy Holz said she felt unsafe while exploring Aberdeen as a solo traveller.

By Michelle Henderson
25-year-old Australian backpacker Lucy Holz pictured in Aberdeen.
25-year-old Australian backpacker Lucy Holz said on TikTok she felt "unsafe" in "scary Aberdeen." Image: Lucy Holz/ Kenny Elrick.

An Australian backpacker has faced backlash on TikTok after she claimed Aberdeen is “scary”.

Lucy Holz has been busy exploring the Scottish mainland, visiting cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old has been documenting her journey on TikTok, sharing her thoughts and feelings with her 126,000 followers.

In her latest adventure, Miss Holz travelled by train to the Granite City.

However, within minutes of arriving, the 25-year-old Australian backpacker said on TikTok she felt ‘unsafe’ in “scary Aberdeen.”

@lucy.holz

From the time I spent at the station, tesco, pret and walking to my accom, I can’t say I’m loving aberdeen #fyp #travel #europe #vlog #traveltiktok #eurosummer #aberdeen #backpacking #scotland

♬ original sound – Lucy

In a video, uploaded to the platform, she said: “I don’t know if this is the most unsafe I’ve ever felt in my life. I would say it is pretty close to that.”

Australian TikTok backpacker in Aberdeen does not recommend a visit

After a day of exploring the city’s sights and attractions – including the Art Gallery, Provost Skene House and Union Terrace Gardens – she made several accusations, branding the city ‘dodgy’ and unwelcoming.

She explained how on her travels she saw “homeless people screaming slurs at people on the street” when they refused to hand over money.

She said: “Today, I’m in scary Aberdeen. It is not a nice place to be, but nonetheless, I’m here for a whole day so I’m doing some exploring. To be fair, a dodgy place in the UK does still have so many more nice buildings, statues and monuments than anywhere in Australia.

“There are a lot of drug users around and they are displaying a lot of erratic and aggressive behaviour; always something you need to be just super aware of.

“I saw a couple of times today where a guy went up to someone and asked for money. They would say no or they didn’t have money.

@lucy.holz

Also, what’s the story with all the rabbits? #fyp #travel #europe #scotland #aberdeen #traveltiktok #vlog #backpacking #traveltips

♬ original sound – Lucy

“He would start screaming at them. Yelling insults or following them down the street.”

She even went on to say how a man accidentally hit her as he made a gesture, before stressing she was “fine.”

Miss Holz added: “He hit me. I know he didn’t mean to. He was making a gesture, but a stranger did hit me across the body.

“I’m safe, I’m fine and I haven’t been accosted intentionally. I wouldn’t recommend this place as a tourist but there certainly is a day’s worth of things to do if you do end up here.”

Aberdonians defend city’s reputation

Scores of people have taken to the comments to air their views.

One user, named Elaine, wrote: “57 years in Aberdeen and have never felt unsafe. Even walking in the city centre when the pubs close. Compassion for those less fortunate could help.”

Aisling McCann added: “I’ve been to Aberdeen about two times a year from 2011 to 2019. Never felt unsafe or scared. My sister used to live there.

A third said: “I’ve visited Aberdeen lots and never experiences anything like you have. Sounds like a very rare occurrence going by the comments?”

Lorna Plowman said: “Never seen such a biased uneducated review/opinion. You clearly don’t do any research before visiting.”

Meanwhile, others have jumped to her defence.

Fellow traveller Susan Godfrey wrote: “I spent four weeks travelling Scotland as a single woman. The only place I felt unsafe was Aberdeen.”

Another added: “Totally agree with you. No police to be seen anywhere on foot. Union Street is a dump.”