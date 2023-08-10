‘We’re stopping the exodus’: New Trinity Centre owner persuading firms not to flit

Huge closing down posters have been removed from the windows of a Trinity Centre shop after the Aberdeen mall’s new owner persuaded bosses to stay.

Robert Keane, the businessman behind the transformation of Shiprow, recently bought the beleaguered Union Street destination – pledging to reverse its fortunes.

One of his first missions was to stop any more gaps from opening up, by talking doubtful traders into staying put.

Mr Keane has now revealed that Trespass, which occupies a large unit within the facility, has performed a U-turn on closure plans.

It comes as the Trinity Centre is showing encouraging signs of growth, with annual footfall up to 4.5 million.

Trespass boost an ‘encouraging sign’ for Trinity Centre

Management say the outdoor clothing store renewing its lease coincides with “an exciting new chapter” for the mall.

Sarah Colquhoun, operations director at Ardent Group, said: “We are delighted to have secured the retention of Trespass.

“To see jobs retained and a national chain staying here with us in the city, is very encouraging.”

Ardent said they “significantly” reduced charges for Trespass “compared to previous costs”.

And the UK chain’s decision has been seen as a vote of confidence in the new leadership.

Is this just the beginning of new boom for troubled shopping centre?

Bosses teased that more promising developments could be yet to come.

Mr Keane told the Press and Journal: “We are stopping the exodus.”

Ms Colquhon added: “We aim to retain and attract national and local tenants who might not have considered the centre previously.

“We are in discussions with a number of operators keen to open units in the shopping centre.”

