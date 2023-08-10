‘We’re stopping the exodus’: New Trinity Centre owner persuading firms not to flit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We’re stopping the exodus’: New Trinity Centre owner persuading firms not to flit

Trespass are the first to decide to remain in the Aberdeen mall, after costly rates were slashed.

By Ben Hendry
The Trespass at Aberdeen's Trinity Centre.
The Trespass at Aberdeen's Trinity Centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Huge closing down posters have been removed from the windows of a Trinity Centre shop after the Aberdeen mall’s new owner persuaded bosses to stay.

Robert Keane, the businessman behind the transformation of Shiprow, recently bought the beleaguered Union Street destination – pledging to reverse its fortunes.

One of his first missions was to stop any more gaps from opening up, by talking doubtful traders into staying put.

Mr Keane has now revealed that Trespass, which occupies a large unit within the facility, has performed a U-turn on closure plans.

It comes as the Trinity Centre is showing encouraging signs of growth, with annual footfall up to 4.5 million.

Things are looking up for the Trinity Centre, where Trespass will now remain.
Things are looking up for the Trinity Centre, where Trespass will now remain. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Trespass boost an ‘encouraging sign’ for Trinity Centre

Management say the outdoor clothing store renewing its lease coincides with “an exciting new chapter” for the mall.

Sarah Colquhoun, operations director at Ardent Group, said: “We are delighted to have secured the retention of Trespass.

“To see jobs retained and a national chain staying here with us in the city, is very encouraging.”

The Trespass will remain in the Trinity Centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Ardent said they “significantly” reduced charges for Trespass “compared to previous costs”.

And the UK chain’s decision has been seen as a vote of confidence in the new leadership.

The Trinity Centre.
Are things looking up for the Trinity Centre? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Is this just the beginning of new boom for troubled shopping centre?

Bosses teased that more promising developments could be yet to come.

Mr Keane told the Press and Journal: “We are stopping the exodus.”

Ms Colquhon added: “We aim to retain and attract national and local tenants who might not have considered the centre previously.

“We are in discussions with a number of operators keen to open units in the shopping centre.”

Mary Martin and Robert Keane, co-owners of The Douglas Hotel on Market Street. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation