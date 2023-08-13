Attacked one-eyed Aberdeenshire horse Cheyenne’s health ‘gone downhill’

A 40-year-old one-eyed Aberdeenshire horse that was attacked at an animal sanctuary last week has “gone downhill”, it has been confirmed.

Cheyenne, who lives at Willows Animal Sanctuary and Animal Assisted Therapy Unit in New Pitsligo, was left bleeding in an overnight attack that took place on July 31 into August 1.

The horse, who is classed as “vulnerable” by the sanctuary, had suffered “external and internal injuries”.

Posting on Twitter, the sanctuary confirmed that she has “severe liver and kidney damage”.

They said: “Unfortunately our lovely girl has gone downhill. We noticed today that she wasn’t eating very well and called our vet straight out.”

Although she is an older pony, the sanctuary confirmed that the vet is “very suspicious” that this has been brought on by the stress of the recent attack.

‘Absolutely cannot bear to lose her’

To help Cheyenne, she has been given medication and has been placed on a drip until tomorrow.

They added: “We absolutely cannot bear to lose her now after all she has endured and we will be pulling out all the stops to save her. It’s so unfair as she’s totally innocent and really doesn’t deserve this.”

Thanking people who have showed their support to the stricken pony, the sanctuary said: “Thank you all so much for the incredible kind words and support. She’s a tough girl and she’s making it very clear that she wants to live.”

Cheynee, who helps as a therapy animal, has lived at Willows for 20 years.

At the time of the incident, a police spokeswoman said: “Inquiries were carried out, however, at this time, no criminality has been established.”