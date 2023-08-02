‘Disturbing’ assault on one-eyed horse at Aberdeenshire animal sanctuary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Disturbing’ assault on one-eyed horse at Aberdeenshire animal sanctuary

Staff at the Willows Animal Sanctuary noticed the horse had been spooked.

By Ross Hempseed
Cheyenne the horse
Cheyenne a 40-year-old horse has been assaulted at an animal sanctuary in Aberdeenshire. Image: Willow Sanctuary.

Staff at a north-east animal sanctuary are warning horse owners to be vigilant after one of their animals was left bleeding in an overnight attack.

The 40-year-old animal called Cheyenne, is regarded as “vulnerable” by the Willows Animal Sanctuary and Animal Assisted Therapy Unit in New Pitsligo where she lives.

Cheyenne, who has been at the sanctuary for 20 years, has one eye and is described as elderly having lived 10 years longer than horses typically survive.

The attack took place overnight on July 31 into August 1.

Cheyenne has been at the Willow Sanctuary for 20 years and is a lovely caring horse who helps as a therapy animal. Image: Willow Sanctuary.

Following the attack, the horse kept running away from her groom.

A staff member eventually caught Cheyenne and that is when they noticed blood on the horse’s tail.

A vet was contacted to come and examine the horse.

‘She shouldn’t have had to go through this

Upon inspection, the vet found Cheyenne had suffered “external and internal injuries” which caused upset for the team.

Willow Sanctuary confirmed no other animals had been harmed, but have been left “devastated” by what happened to Cheyenne.

Cheyenne is now on antibiotics and is being closely monitored by the vet.

Willow Sanctuary now intends to review its security measures and to warn others nearby to be “extra vigilant”.

Yard manager Vikki McDonald said the horse has helped “countless people in a therapeutic fashion”.

She said Cheyenne was “out enjoying a summer night” when the incident occurred.

Ms McDonald said: “The staff and all involved at Willows are absolutely devastated that this has happened to her.

A horse at Willow Sanctuary has been injured.
Willows Animal Sanctuary. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

“We’re taking extra good care of her and our vets are keeping a close eye on her too. She’s eating and drinking and seems bright in herself thankfully.

“It’s so unfair that this has happened to her, we do our absolute best to keep every resident at the sanctuary safe and this feels like such a blow.”

Cheyenne is now on strong medication and is being closely monitored by the vet, while Ms McDonald confirmed are taking the matter “seriously”.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.30am on Tuesday, August 1, a report was made to police that a horse had been found injured at an animal sanctuary in New Pitsligo, Fraserburgh.

“Inquiries were carried out, however, at this time, no criminality has been established.”

Willow Sanctuary now intends to review its security measures and warn others nearby to be extra vigilant.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Grampian Truck Show at the Thainstone Centre. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Boisterous banter' boils over as haulage heavyweights clash at Grampian Truck Show
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Thief fined just £360 after stealing ill mum's £3,000 ring in hospital
A woman has claimed during the trial of Simon 'Sid' Scott that he sexually assaulted her at Aberdeen's Jurys Inn Hotel. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman claims photographer sexually assaulted her during lingerie shoot
Mark Findlater. Image: DC Thomson
Shetland pony porn man fitted tracking device to animal sex abuser's car
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Williamson was jailed for Facebook arson threats Picture shows; Logan Williamson / Tain Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man jailed after making arson threat to Facebook 'friend'
Aberdeen paedophile Mark Innes has been jailed after he accessed TikTok. Image: Cumbria Police
Paedophile jailed again after joining TikTok on the day he came out of prison
Max Hosie admitted assaulting police at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Thug warned he faces prison unless he stops violent offending
Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen photographer accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in public park
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Samuel Bliss spat blood on police and claimed to have hepatitis Picture shows; Samuel Bliss, Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 11/10/2022
Drunk who sang Rangers sectarian song insists he's not anti-Catholic
Richard Preston at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen man admits inviting underage girls to his flat and having sex with them