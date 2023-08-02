‘Disturbing’ assault on one-eyed horse at Aberdeenshire animal sanctuary

Staff at a north-east animal sanctuary are warning horse owners to be vigilant after one of their animals was left bleeding in an overnight attack.

The 40-year-old animal called Cheyenne, is regarded as “vulnerable” by the Willows Animal Sanctuary and Animal Assisted Therapy Unit in New Pitsligo where she lives.

Cheyenne, who has been at the sanctuary for 20 years, has one eye and is described as elderly having lived 10 years longer than horses typically survive.

The attack took place overnight on July 31 into August 1.

Following the attack, the horse kept running away from her groom.

A staff member eventually caught Cheyenne and that is when they noticed blood on the horse’s tail.

A vet was contacted to come and examine the horse.

‘She shouldn’t have had to go through this

Upon inspection, the vet found Cheyenne had suffered “external and internal injuries” which caused upset for the team.

Willow Sanctuary confirmed no other animals had been harmed, but have been left “devastated” by what happened to Cheyenne.

Cheyenne is now on antibiotics and is being closely monitored by the vet.

Willow Sanctuary now intends to review its security measures and to warn others nearby to be “extra vigilant”.

Yard manager Vikki McDonald said the horse has helped “countless people in a therapeutic fashion”.

She said Cheyenne was “out enjoying a summer night” when the incident occurred.

Ms McDonald said: “The staff and all involved at Willows are absolutely devastated that this has happened to her.

“We’re taking extra good care of her and our vets are keeping a close eye on her too. She’s eating and drinking and seems bright in herself thankfully.

“It’s so unfair that this has happened to her, we do our absolute best to keep every resident at the sanctuary safe and this feels like such a blow.”

Cheyenne is now on strong medication and is being closely monitored by the vet, while Ms McDonald confirmed are taking the matter “seriously”.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.30am on Tuesday, August 1, a report was made to police that a horse had been found injured at an animal sanctuary in New Pitsligo, Fraserburgh.

“Inquiries were carried out, however, at this time, no criminality has been established.”

