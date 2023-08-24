Calum Petrie: Aberdeen Council cuts cheating young people out of future they deserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Calum Petrie: Aberdeen Council cuts cheating young people out of future they deserve

At the very least, the young people of Aberdeen should be given the same opportunities their parents had. With libraries and leisure facilities closing all over the city, are they getting that?

Libraries shut, swimming pools closed: are we looking after young people properly? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Calum Petrie

As a 15-year-old, I was on study leave for my Standard Grades. I went to my local library to revise.

As anyone who’s been that age will know, motivation can be hard to come by.

After half an hour’s procrastination, I started browsing the shelves, and found an Everyman hardback edition of The Outsider by Albert Camus.

For no other reason than the beautiful cover, I pulled it off the shelf and sat down to read. I’d never even heard of Camus.

From the first line: ‘Mother died today. Or maybe it was yesterday, I don’t know’, I was hooked.

Seven hours later, I had read my first proper work of grown-up literature.

I didn’t get any revision done that day.

What I got instead was a lifelong love of literature, which, in the 20 plus years since, has brought me more joy and understanding of the human condition and the world around me than a Standard Grade in maths ever could.

Quotation from columnist Calum Petrie on Aberdeen council cuts: "One of the fundamental roles of the council, surely, is to leave the city in a better state than they found it - without blaming outside circumstances."

Aberdeen libraries decimated by council cuts…

Luckily that library was one of the Aberdeen City libraries to survive the recent council cuts.

Residents in Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside weren’t so lucky.

Exterior of the Cults Library in Aberdeen in May 2023.
Cults Library in May this year. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

They’ve all been without a library since the spring when swingeing council cuts saw them shut down.

Local crime writer Stuart MacBride, whose books are sold all over the world, said the closures would “impoverish chunks of Aberdeen”.

Libraries might not be ‘cool’. But the reaction to their closure – which included demonstrations across the city – speaks for itself.

Put simply, they were used.

Even before the cost-of-living crisis tightened its grip on the city, libraries were a fundamental part of family life.

From parent and toddler Bookbug groups, to simply somewhere for youngsters to get out of the house, whether to get internet access, do homework, or, like me, lose themselves in book after book.

This was particularly true of kids from deprived backgrounds who didn’t have entertainment – or even reliable internet access – on tap at home.

…as well as the swimming pools

It’s not just libraries that have come under the council chopping block this year.

"Save Bucksburn Pool" demonstration sign outside Bucksburn Swimming Pool in Aberdeen on 30 April 2023, one day before the venue was closed due to council cuts.
Bucksburn swimming pool’s last day open was 30th April, 2023. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Bucksburn swimming pool is no more, despite hundreds braving the ice and snow to protest against its closure.

And the iconic Beach Leisure Centre shut its doors in April, closing the book on 34 years of childhood and family memories.

My kids adored the pool and flumes there and were devastated when it shut.

They now do ice-skating lessons at the rink next door. Can I say with confidence they’ll still be able to a year from now, or will that be next on the hit list?

Ice-skating lessons are a lot of fun. But swimming lessons save lives.

Nobody wants to be the kid who reaches secondary school and is unable to swim.

I do wonder where all those kids who took swimming lessons at the Beach Leisure Centre have gone. They can’t all pile in to the pools at Tullos and Bridge of Don.

Each generation has it better than the last – until today’s kids?

My last column looked at the goings on at Union Square, an issue which has provoked strong reaction locally.

I don’t agree with the readers who blame the Union Square carnage on a lack of things to do for youths.

You’re still responsible for your own behaviour, at the end of the day.

But they raise a pertinent point.

The pool in the Beach Leisure Centre in Aberdeen which has now closed following council cuts.
Remember this? Your kids won’t thanks to Aberdeen Council cuts. Image: Amanda Gordon

As a 90s kid, my childhood memories may be a little sepia-tinted, but they consist of being spoiled for choice as far as weekend activities were concerned.

I don’t remember seeing the anti-social behaviour that I now witness pretty much every time I’m in the city centre.

I realise that money doesn’t grow on trees. Books need balanced, and Aberdeen City Council had a harder job during this year’s budget than many past administrations.

But the kindest thing I could say of the council is that they may wish to reconsider their priorities.

One of the fundamental roles of the council, surely, is to leave the city in a better state than they found it – without blaming outside circumstances.

You do that by improving the lives and life chances of the next generation. That’s not rocket science.

At the very least, they should be given the same opportunities their parents had.

Do today’s kids have the same opportunities 90s kids did for a fun, diverse and fulfilling childhood which broadens their horizons and rounds them into adults ready for the world?

I’m not even sure that’s worth putting to a poll.

Calum Petrie is a father-of-three and writes features about schools, education, and family matters. 

