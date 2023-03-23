Family-friendly demonstrations to protest Aberdeen library closures to be held on Saturday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Campaigners will hold demonstrations in Aberdeen this weekend to protest the closure of libraries in the city.

It was confirmed earlier this month that the council had voted through proposals to “decommission” six libraries to save £280,000.

The library facilities at Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside are all scheduled to close on March 30.

Since the announcement, online petitions have been set up calling for all six facilities to be saved, alongside read-in protests and people sending “library love letters” to councillors.

Protestors have described the libraries as “vital” resources for their communities that provide learning opportunities, information access and warm spaces.

On Saturday, members of the public are invited to attend a demonstration outside Marischal College to protest all six of the closures.

The Save Aberdeen Libraries Demo will take place from 2.30pm.

Libraries are not replaceable

Prior to the collective protest, there will be another family-friendly demonstration outside Cornhill Library at midday on Saturday.

Members of the public are invited to enjoy poetry readings, speeches and music before cheering the staff when they leave the building at 1pm.

Bea Dawkins, chairwoman of the Rosehill Stockethill Community Council, said: “Everything we have, our local volunteers have built with hard graft and determination. We are tremendously lucky to have such a passionate community who are willing to give up their time to support others in the area.

“We grit our own pavements, we pick up our litter, we provide free access to food, we build the community garden, we create the community arts space, we run the community centre.

“And we do it all on our own, despite being formally recognised as needing additional support. The only council-run community facility in the area is the library, which isn’t something that volunteers can replace.

“The council may not have the resources to help us, but the least they could do is not hinder us by shutting and selling our local community assets.”