Which cruise ships are visiting Aberdeen this year?

2023 marks the start of a new dawn for Aberdeen as a major cruise ship destination.

More than £400 million has been spent on expanding the city’s historic harbour to accommodate larger vessels.

The Granite City has never previously been able to welcome some of the bigger ships scheduled to call this year.

First cruise ship for new South Harbour

Port of Aberdeen’s 2023 cruise season will kick off with great fanfare when AIDAaura – operated by German company AIDA Cruises – arrives in the new South Harbour as part of its Scottish highlights tour.

Meanwhile, NG Resolution will be berthing at Blaikies Quay, in North Harbour, while on a National Geographic cruise around Scotland.

A squad of well-drilled tourism volunteers will welcome passengers on the quayside.

There are nearly 40 confirmed or possible cruise ship visits on Port of Aberdeen’s 2023 schedule, including vessels making repeat visits.

Some are visiting Aberdeen as part of luxury Scottish cruises.

Others are using the city as a starting point for tours of the Norwegian fjords.

Port bosses expect cruise ships will bring up to 12,000 visitors into the region this year, splashing out £134 each on average.

Based on these figures, the local economy is in line for a £1.5 million boost during 2023.

A team of meet-and-greet volunteers are ready to share their Aberdeen recommendations to cruise ship visitors.

Confirmed or pending cruise ship bookings for Aberdeen in 2023