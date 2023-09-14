Watch: We reveal granite vault under Union Street hidden in ‘dead space’ at old C&A shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: We reveal granite vault under Union Street hidden in ‘dead space’ at old C&A shop

As part of our Keys to the City video series, we find out the secrets of Aberdeen's Union Street. Derry Alldritt reports.
Derry Alldritt
Derry Alldritt explores the vault underneath the Granite Mile.

What lies under Aberdeen’s most famous street?

As part of our Keys to the City series, we made it our mission to uncover some of the secrets of the Granite Mile.

Union Street was developed in 1794 as a remedy for the winding and steep mediaeval street network in the city.

The new high street was completed in the early 1800s and the project was said to have cost so much, it almost bankrupted Aberdeen.

Derry Alldritt in the vault underneath Union Street, Aberdeen, facing a wall that backs on to Union Terrace Gardens. Picture by Callum Main.
Derry Alldritt in the vault underneath Union Street, Aberdeen, facing a wall that backs on to Union Terrace Gardens. Picture by Callum Main.

But, more than 200 years on, there are still questions about the structure so many of us know as the most famous street in the Granite City.

What’s beyond the Tunnels nightclub?

The Tunnels nightclub and the areas around Carnegie’s Brae give a flavour of what the city’s underground is like, and this space is open to the public and well-photographed.

The area we were most interested in is between Bridge Street and Market street.

As far as we know, this mystery space is unexplored territory.

Carnegie's Brae and the Tunnels.
Carnegie’s Brae and the Tunnels.

Asking around city folk and businesses in the area, it was clear that there were no consistent answers, and this was coming from people who had lived and worked in Aberdeen their whole lives.

What Union Street rumours did we hear?

One fantastical theory we heard more than once was that there is a hidden bar under Union Street between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirk.

Another common thread was that underneath Union Street is a continuous tunnel you can walk up and down.

We also heard that there are enough tunnels in the city to form a fully-fledged subway system.

Have you ever wondered about what lies beneath Union Street? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What did we find underneath Union Street?

We knocked on doors on the Granite Mile, asking for information about access points to the arches we know Union Street was built on.

We were ready to give up our search after plenty of knock-backs from business owners and shopworkers saying they couldn’t help us uncover any secrets.

We found answers in an unlikely spot! Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

However, Millets came forward with some fascinating information about what lies beneath their Union Street branch.

The outdoor clothing shop sits on top of the former C&A department store and the staff knew of access to a tunnel.

Millets were kind enough to grant us access to this underground lair, which staff call ‘the dead space’ – and from there they could lead us to our lost arch.

Why was Aberdeen C&A store connected to the Union Street vault?

The former C&A department store area that still sits empty under the current businesses was almost as captivating to explore as the vault itself.

The creepy subterranean tunnel. Image: Derry Alldritt/DC Thomson

Old maps on walls, as well as stickers with logos and linoleum flooring are all weathered reminders of a shop long since gone.

These hallmarks shoppers will be all too familiar with unlocked lots of memories of a bygone era.

However, the secret to the access points for underneath Union Street came from C&A’s construction.

Parts of the old plumbing system can be found underground in the vault. And for this reason the store also had access to a vault underneath Bridge Street.

As I creaked open the door, I became one of few people to explore this mysterious part of Aberdeen’s past.

Do you know more about the Union Street tunnels? Let us know in our comments section below.

