‘He had the time of his life’: Aberdeen couple take one-year-old son to Clubland rave

An Aberdeen couple say their baby ‘had the time of his life’ raving with them at the Clubland Arena Tour.

Amy Moir, 31, and Stephen Pickard, 39 took their “music-loving boy” Jackson Murray Cash Pickard with them on a night out to see 90s and 00s stars such as Cascada and Darren Styles on Friday.

At just one year old it’s thought Jackson was the youngest in the crowd.

The tot has now become a star in his own right after a video of him on his dad’s shoulders and throwing his dummy into the crowd went viral on TikTok.

It’s been viewed nearly 50,000 times.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, his mum Amy said he “had the time of his life”.

She added: “One of his favourite acts was Cascada.

“He started jumping up and down and was dancing when she came on.”

Amy added how Jackson “absolutely loves music”.

He attends Kids Rock in Kingswells, a dance group for babies, and is the “life and soul of a party”.

She added: “The reason he likes music at such a young age is because his dad is a DJ.

“From two months old, he has loved it.”

Amy also confirmed Jackson did wear noise-cancelling headphones – but kept taking them off – following some negative comments on her TikTok video.

She said: “We weren’t drinking, we’re not that silly.

“People need to teach kids young about the dangers in the world.

“We want him to experience as much as he can.”

If you were at Clubland, see if you can spot yourself in our photo gallery.