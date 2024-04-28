‘He had the time of his life’: Aberdeen couple take one-year-old son to Clubland rave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘He had the time of his life’: Aberdeen couple take one-year-old son to Clubland rave

Jackson Murray Cash Pickard, one, loved the P&J Live event.

By Shanay Taylor

An Aberdeen couple say their baby ‘had the time of his life’ raving with them at the Clubland Arena Tour.

Amy Moir, 31, and Stephen Pickard, 39 took their “music-loving boy” Jackson Murray Cash Pickard with them on a night out to see 90s and 00s stars such as Cascada and Darren Styles on Friday.

At just one year old it’s thought Jackson was the youngest in the crowd.

Jackson was raring to go on Friday. Image: Amy Moir.
Jackson with mum Amy. Image: Amy Moir.

The tot has now become a star in his own right after a video of him on his dad’s shoulders and throwing his dummy into the crowd went viral on TikTok.

It’s been viewed nearly 50,000 times.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, his mum Amy said he “had the time of his life”.

She added: “One of his favourite acts was Cascada.

“He started jumping up and down and was dancing when she came on.”

Amy added how Jackson “absolutely loves music”.

He attends Kids Rock in Kingswells, a dance group for babies, and is the “life and soul of a party”.

She added: “The reason he likes music at such a young age is because his dad is a DJ.

“From two months old, he has loved it.”

Amy also confirmed Jackson did wear noise-cancelling headphones – but kept taking them off – following some negative comments on her TikTok video.

She said: “We weren’t drinking, we’re not that silly.

“People need to teach kids young about the dangers in the world.

“We want him to experience as much as he can.”

If you were at Clubland, see if you can spot yourself in our photo gallery.

