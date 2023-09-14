Final four houses go on the market at Stonehaven development for £299,950

It’s the final call for househunters eyeing up the Dunnottar Park development in Stonehaven as the four remaining homes go on the market.

Billed by housing developers Stewart Milne Homes as properties with a traditional design but a contemporary feel, the attractive detached and semi detached four bedroom homes each have their own charm and character.

One of the homes on the market is the Harris, a sleek and stylish family home with oodles of space for growing children.

At the beating heart of this newbuild is the open plan kitchen with French doors leading out to a pretty private garden where alfresco entertaining can be savoured.

Michelin star kitchens

Keen cooks will be in their element in the kitchen where there is an array of integrated appliances and a superb space for dining.

Next to the kitchen is a utility room where there is access to the garden – perfect for letting pets out – as well as a cloakroom.

Upstairs, there are four sumptuous bedrooms including a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite shower room.

Also on the market is the Glencoe, another fantastic four-bedroom family home with a detached garage.

Sleek and stylish interior

This handsome home opens up with a cosy living room while a study nearby could be used as the home office.

Also impressive is the fully fitted kitchen which leads into the cloakroom and utility room with access to the back garden.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has a fitted wardrobe and ensuite.

In addition, there are three other double bedrooms including a spacious guest room and a family bathroom.

The final two plush properties on the market are two Dewsbury style homes.

Community spirit

Beautifully laid out these homes boast open plan kitchen/dining spaces, a guest cloakroom, utility room, four fantastic bedrooms, including a master bedroom and a private south facing garden.

According to Tanya Fowlie, the sales manager at Stewart Milne Homes, the development has a real community spirit.

“The layout of Dunnottar Park incorporates the very latest placemaking principles, where streets and lanes are designed to encourage slower traffic speeds and overall, a safer and healthier environment,” says Tanya.

“The creation of a country park and landscaped areas has been a huge benefit to our residents, helping to create a bespoke community that blends seamlessly with the local characteristics and surroundings.

“And with only a few plots now available for sale, this really is the last opportunity to make your move.”

To book a viewing

Prices for the final homes at Dunnottar Park start from £299,950.

To book a viewing contact 03450 170922 or visit the website stewartmilnehomes.com