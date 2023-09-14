Final four houses go on the market at Stonehaven development for £299,950

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Final four houses go on the market at Stonehaven development for £299,950

A mix of detached and semi-detached houses are on the market at the Dunnottar Park development in Stonehaven.

By Rosemary Lowne
The final four homes go on the market at Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven.
The final four homes are up for sale at Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven. Image: The Big Partnership

It’s the final call for househunters eyeing up the Dunnottar Park development in Stonehaven as the four remaining homes go on the market.

Billed by housing developers Stewart Milne Homes as properties with a traditional design but a contemporary feel, the attractive detached and semi detached four bedroom homes each have their own charm and character.

One of the homes on the market is the Harris, a sleek and stylish family home with oodles of space for growing children.

At the beating heart of this newbuild is the open plan kitchen with French doors leading out to a pretty private garden where alfresco entertaining can be savoured.

The Stonehaven Dunnottar Park housing development
The mix of detached and semi detached homes have an array of modern features. Image: The Big Partnership

Michelin star kitchens

Keen cooks will be in their element in the kitchen where there is an array of integrated appliances and a superb space for dining.

Next to the kitchen is a utility room where there is access to the garden – perfect for letting pets out – as well as a cloakroom.

A computer generated image of the kitchen of the homes at Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven.
This computer generated image illustrates the bright and contemporary feel of the kitchens. Image: The Big Partnership

Upstairs, there are four sumptuous bedrooms including a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite shower room.

Also on the market is the Glencoe, another fantastic four-bedroom family home with a detached garage.

Sleek and stylish interior

This handsome home opens up with a cosy living room while a study nearby could be used as the home office.

Also impressive is the fully fitted kitchen which leads into the cloakroom and utility room with access to the back garden.

A computer generated image of the dining rooms of the homes at Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven
This computer generated image bring to life the chic interiors of the homes at Dunnottar Park. Image: The Big Partnership

Upstairs, the master bedroom has a fitted wardrobe and ensuite.

In addition, there are three other double bedrooms including a spacious guest room and a family bathroom.

The final two plush properties on the market are two Dewsbury style homes.

Community spirit

Beautifully laid out these homes boast open plan kitchen/dining spaces, a guest cloakroom, utility room, four fantastic bedrooms, including a master bedroom and a private south facing garden.

According to Tanya Fowlie, the sales manager at Stewart Milne Homes, the development has a real community spirit.

“The layout of Dunnottar Park incorporates the very latest placemaking principles, where streets and lanes are designed to encourage slower traffic speeds and overall, a safer and healthier environment,” says Tanya.

The surrounding Stonehaven countryside
The homes enjoy beautiful lush surroundings. Image: The Big Partnership

“The creation of a country park and landscaped areas has been a huge benefit to our residents, helping to create a bespoke community that blends seamlessly with the local characteristics and surroundings.

“And with only a few plots now available for sale, this really is the last opportunity to make your move.”

To book a viewing

Prices for the final homes at Dunnottar Park start from £299,950.

To book a viewing contact 03450 170922 or visit the website stewartmilnehomes.com

