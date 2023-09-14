RAAC discoveries delay decision on future of six Northfield primary schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAAC discoveries delay decision on future of six Northfield primary schools

The discovery of bubbly concrete in the roofs of schools at risk of closure in Aberdeen has made council chiefs pause.

By Alastair Gossip
Westpark School has problematic RAAC in its roof - and is one of the Northfield feeder primary schools at risk of closure. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Westpark School has problematic RAAC in its roof - and is one of the Northfield feeder primary schools at risk of closure. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Crumbling concrete in the roofs of at-risk Aberdeen schools has delayed a decision on their fate.

The nationwide search for reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) has granted city primaries a stay of execution expected to last “a couple of months”.

Bramble Brae, Heathryburn, Manor Park, Muirfield, Quarryhill and Westpark are being looked at by property bosses.

All six feed into Northfield Academy, which itself contains RAAC.

Feasibility studies on their potential closures and mergers, along with three in Bridge of Don, were launched in the spring.

Heathryburn is one of 10 Aberdeen schools built using private finance, with the city due to pay off the debt for them until 2039.

Why are the Northfield feeder schools at risk?

Consultations were held between March and June to give parents, pupils, staff and community groups the chance to have their say.

The fate of Northfield Academy's feeder primary schools is yet to be revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
The fate of Northfield Academy's feeder primary schools is yet to be revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Council chiefs say falling pupil numbers are behind the Northfield shake-up, with rolls “well below” what’s available.

Numbers are expected to dwindle further over the next seven years, making the six “inefficient to run”.

D-Day loomed on Tuesday, until the latest concerns about the lightweight material came to light.

Which Aberdeen schools have RAAC in their roofs?

Westpark and Quarryhill both have the bubbly concrete in their roofs, as do Abbotswell and Cornhill schools and Hazlehead, Northfield and St Machar academies.

The closed Hazlehead swimming pool and the extension on Aberdeen Town House are the other affected city-run buildings.

Quarryhill School is the other at-risk primary in the Northfield catchment which contains RAAC in the roof. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Quarryhill School is the other at-risk primary in the Northfield catchment which contains RAAC in the roof. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

RAAC’s presence forced council chiefs to pull their final recommendations on a way forward for the Northfield feeders at the last minute.

Council property chief Stephen Booth blamed the “evolving situation” for pulling the report.

“We felt until that situation was resolved and we had more information, it would not have been appropriate to discuss the report in detail.

“We would like to bring that back as soon as we can but realistically until we have all the answers to all the questions, we wouldn’t do that.

“But hopefully we will have some clarity within the next couple of months.”

Naming a date for final Northfield primary school closure decision ‘not fair to anyone’

Councillors, who had expected to take a decision based on the feasibility study, said parents had been left “very concerned” by the ongoing uncertainty.

Pressed on an exact timescale, Mr Booth said he was not sure naming a date would “be fair to anyone”.

Meanwhile, a long-awaited review of Aberdeen’s Victorian schools could be implemented as the schools and property staff are inundated with RAAC-related work.

RAAC work all-consuming for council chiefs

They were said to have worked on “RAAC and nothing else” for the last fortnight as the concerns about the lightweight concrete grew.

Structural engineers have been drafted in to all seven affected schools in the last week.

And the news, at some of the four affected primaries, is good.

“The situation has improved from initial reports we had,” Mr Booth added.

“We will be pulling information together in the next couple of days.

“Some areas previously highlighted, with further testing done in the last week, have shown they are a better type of material.

“In some schools we have done some slight remediation work.”

Further testing is to be carried out this week, with plans to formally communicate findings with school communities when bosses have worked out what is to happen next.

Information will also be shared on the council’s RAAC FAQs webpage.

