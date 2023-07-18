Pleas not to separate pals as Northfield primary schools face closure in shake-up

Council chiefs are being urged to make sure primary pupils from under-threat Northfield schools are sent to new establishments together, to prevent pals being separated.

Earlier this year, Aberdeen City Council unveiled plans to cut the number of schools in the poverty-stricken area.

Local authority chiefs claim that anticipated low pupil numbers in future years would make six buildings there “inefficient” to run.

Consultations were held between March and June to give parents, pupils, staff and community groups the chance to have their say on the schools under review.

Bramble Brae, Heathryburn, Manor Park, Muirfield, Quarryhill and Westpark are all at risk of being mothballed.

What matters were raised?

Following the study period, feedback showed that the school community was very valued in the area.

Council officers are now being instructed to focus on options that would see pupils move to the same school en masse, rather than split them up to multiple locations.

This would allow youngsters to attend the same school as their friends, while maintaining the existing schools’ sense of community.

Could space be an issue?

Meanwhile, parents and staff wanted to ensure that enough space would be left for pupils with additional support needs.

They were worried that adding extra pupils to a school could put pressure on “breakout” areas, which are used for a number of purposes.

Pupils can use the space to work together on group projects or simply meet up with their friends.

But if an existing school can accommodate a merger, it was noted that some minor work may be needed to ensure these essential spaces would still be available.

Condition of Northfield schools to be considered

A wide range of building types and designs feature in the Northfield schools group.

Muirfield School opened back in 1957, while Heathryburn welcomed pupils for the first time in 2009.

It was noted that the condition and suitability of the buildings for supporting modern learning and teaching varied “considerably”.

What will happen next?

Council chiefs will use the feedback to help shape the future of education in Northfield.

Current and future school rolls, building layout and accessibility, and even the size of each site will be used to help officers decide the fate of each facility.

Potential options could see schools merge together or they could be knocked down to make way for a new, larger building on the existing sites.

An outline business case for both areas is expected to go before the education and children’s services committee in September.

The report is expected to give councillors a preferred option to be taken forward.