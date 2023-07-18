Pleas not to separate pals as Northfield primary schools face closure in shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pleas not to separate pals as Northfield primary schools face closure in shake-up

Six schools in the area are currently under review as Aberdeen City Council claim they could be "inefficient" to run in the future.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Two pupils head to Heathryburn School in Northfield. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Two pupils head to Heathryburn School in Northfield. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

Council chiefs are being urged to make sure primary pupils from under-threat Northfield schools are sent to new establishments together, to prevent pals being separated.

Earlier this year, Aberdeen City Council unveiled plans to cut the number of schools in the poverty-stricken area.

Local authority chiefs claim that anticipated low pupil numbers in future years would make six buildings there “inefficient” to run.

Muirfield School is one of the Northfield schools under review. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Consultations were held between March and June to give parents, pupils, staff and community groups the chance to have their say on the schools under review.

Bramble Brae, Heathryburn, Manor Park, Muirfield, Quarryhill and Westpark are all at risk of being mothballed.

What matters were raised?

Following the study period, feedback showed that the school community was very valued in the area.

Council officers are now being instructed to focus on options that would see pupils move to the same school en masse, rather than split them up to multiple locations.

This would allow youngsters to attend the same school as their friends, while maintaining the existing schools’ sense of community.

Could pupils be moving from Westpark School? Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Could space be an issue?

Meanwhile, parents and staff wanted to ensure that enough space would be left for pupils with additional support needs.

They were worried that adding extra pupils to a school could put pressure on “breakout” areas, which are used for a number of purposes.

Pupils can use the space to work together on group projects or simply meet up with their friends.

But if an existing school can accommodate a merger, it was noted that some minor work may be needed to ensure these essential spaces would still be available.

Condition of Northfield schools to be considered

A wide range of building types and designs feature in the Northfield schools group.

Muirfield School opened back in 1957, while Heathryburn welcomed pupils for the first time in 2009.

Heathryburn School was the last school to be built in Northfield and opened its doors for the first time in 2009. Image: Simon Walton

It was noted that the condition and suitability of the buildings for supporting modern learning and teaching varied “considerably”.

What will happen next?

Council chiefs will use the feedback to help shape the future of education in Northfield.

Current and future school rolls, building layout and accessibility, and even the size of each site will be used to help officers decide the fate of each facility.

Quarryhill School has been included in the Northfield shake-up. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Potential options could see schools merge together or they could be knocked down to make way for a new, larger building on the existing sites.

An outline business case for both areas is expected to go before the education and children’s services committee in September.

The report is expected to give councillors a preferred option to be taken forward.

Troubled Northfield Academy to offer building lessons and beauty classes to keep pupils in school

