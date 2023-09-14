Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster laments costly injuries and red card in 5-0 defeat to Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster laments costly injuries and red card in 5-0 defeat to Hibs

The Dons were beaten 5-0 at Meadowbank after a Jorian Baucom hat-trick and goals from Shannon McGregor and Brooke Nunn.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

Clint Lancaster admitted injuries and a sending off proved costly as Aberdeen Women were beaten 5-0 by Hibernian at Meadowbank.

Jorian Baucom netted a hat-trick for the Hibees before Shannon McGregor and Brooke Nunn also got on the scoresheet as the Dons suffered their heaviest defeat of the SWPL season.

The loss was not the only disappointment for Aberdeen as defender Madison Finnie was shown a straight red card in the 67th minute for hauling down goal scorer Baucom.

Injuries also played a part in the heavy defeat as midfielder Laura Holden and goalkeeper Faye Kirby both had to leave the field prematurely.

A disappointed Lancaster said: “It (the injuries and sending off) killed us. The injury to Laura is far from ideal, and then losing Faye was a real blow.

“You go down to 10 players and you’ve not got your first choice goalkeeper in there, it’s difficult, but you get games and nights like this in football – unfortunately that is just the way it is.

“Sometimes when you play good football against teams, you just don’t get the result.”

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Faye Kirby.
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby was substitute due to injury in the defeat to Hibs. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen had started the brighter of the two sides at Meadowbank, with plenty of early chances, which Lancaster was left ruing at the full-time whistle.

The Dons boss said: “It just wasn’t our night.

“We had good chances in the first half but we’ve not taken them again, and that’s another game of getting into good areas, but not taking our opportunities.

“They go down the other end and then score, but in the first half – and in my opinion – we played some good football at times. They lumped it down the middle.

“They lumped it down the middle and that caused us problems. That was our downfall really because the penalty came from that and we’ve not judged the ball forward.

“All the goals were preventable and that is a shame.”

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie.
Aberdeen Women suffer 5-0 loss against Hibernian in heaviest SWPL defeat this season
Bayley Hutchison scoring against Hamilton Accies in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Bayley Hutchison hoping Aberdeen Women goal-scoring form can secure Scotland U23 call-up
Aberdeen Women player Francesca Ogilvie.
Aberdeen Women playing with confidence, says Francesca Ogilvie
Hannah Stewart, left, celebrates her goal in Aberdeen's win over Hamilton Accies.
Clint Lancaster delighted as Aberdeen Women secure back-to-back victories with 4-0 win over Hamilton…
Aimee Black in action for Aberdeen against Montrose in a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women: Aimee Black keen to keep racking up career goals for club and…
Caley Thistle Women players battle for the ball in a SWF Championship match against Rossvale.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason looking for reaction after first defeat of season
Aberdeen Women played in front of more than 1,600 fans in a match at Pittodrie last season.
Rachel Corsie: SWPL attendance increase shows women's domestic game is making sustainable progress
Aberdeen Women defenders Aimee Black, left, and Madison Finnie, right.
Clint Lancaster hails Aimee Black and Madison Finnie as Aberdeen Women duo earn first…
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Clint Lancaster tips Bayley Hutchison 'to go to the top' as Aberdeen Women striker…
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart in a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart keen for pivotal role after Spartans impact

Conversation