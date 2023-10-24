‘Embarrassing’ Lord Provost of Aberdeen urged to resign as racism row rolls on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Embarrassing’ Lord Provost of Aberdeen urged to resign as racism row rolls on

Conservative north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden is calling for David Cameron's job.

By Alastair Gossip
Lord Provost David Cameron is being urged to quit by north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden, who claims the SNP councillor has become an "embarrassment" to Aberdeen.
Lord Provost David Cameron is being urged to quit by north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden, who claims the SNP councillor has become an "embarrassment" to Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen is facing calls from Holyrood to resign – after overseeing a “racist” jibe aimed at another councillor.

David Cameron is being encouraged to quit as the city’s civic head after the raucous council meeting earlier this month.

North-east Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden is urging the SNP lord provost to step down as he’s “not up to the job”.

He called Mr Cameron an “embarrassment” to the city after the council gained nationwide attention over attack.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen branded an ’embarrassment’ amid calls to resign

The lord provost, who was chairing the meeting, did not immediately intervene when then-SNP councillor Kairin van Sweeden targeted Labour’s Deena Tissera.

Deriding her a “new Scot” in a debate over how to help Aberdeen’s poorest people, Ms van Sweeden has since suspended her own party membership.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said the comments by Aberdeen councillor Kairin van Sweeden were "unacceptable".
First Minister Humza Yousaf said the comments by Aberdeen councillor Kairin van Sweeden were “unacceptable”. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

SNP First Minister Humza Yousaf even apologised for the comment, which he described as “unacceptable”.

But during the Town House meeting, Mr Cameron let Ms van Sweeden continue speaking after the comment.

He instead took exception to the Labour and other opposition councillors who shouted out in anger at the remark.

The lord provost’s demand for “respect” from those other councillors, including Ms Tissera, caused fury.

A fierce row broke out firstly over the remark that the Sri Lankan born Labour councillor said made it seem as though she was “just off the boat”.

‘Highly concerning’: Claims lord provost did not ‘call out blatant racism’

And Conservative MSP Mr Lumsden believes it has already wrought “immense reputational damage” upon Aberdeen.

Conservative north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden is calling for the Lord Provost of Aberdeen's job.
Conservative north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden is calling for the Lord Provost of Aberdeen’s job. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

In a letter to the lord provost, seen by The P&J, the former Tory city council co-leader wrote: “Racism should have no place within the chamber of Aberdeen City Council.

“It is highly concerning Kairin van Sweeden was allowed to continue speaking for so long when her words were clearly very offensive.

“You spoke up only after being called upon to do so by fellow councillors and you failed to immediately condemn her language.

“Instead, you called for respect from the opposition, as though they had been the ones who were disrespectful when, in fact, they were simply only trying to call out blatant racism – which was the right thing to do.

“You have become the story and, for that reason, I urge you to resign from the prestigious position of lord provost before you undermine our city any further.”

Watchdog could probe Aberdeen City Council racism row councillor – and the lord provost

A sideshow coincided with the racism row, as Mr Cameron and his long-time foe, independent councillor Jennifer Stewart, reignited their long-running feud.

As well as gaining national headlines, the battle of Aberdeen Town House also could result in both councillors van Sweeden and Cameron being probed by the standards watchdog.

Kairin van Sweeden "stepped back" from the SNP while the party and the Standards Commission consider her comments.
Kairin van Sweeden “stepped back” from the SNP while the party and the Standards Commission consider her comments. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Ms van Sweeden referred herself to the Standards Commission and the SNP’s disciplinary process after Mr Yousaf’s criticism.

And Mrs Stewart said she had “no other option” but to take her concerns about the “misogynist” lord provost to the Standards Commission too.

He denies prejudice against women, having faced sexism claims in the early days of the his tenure as Aberdeen’s civic head.

Mr Cameron previously told The P&J he was seeking legal advice over the “defamatory” comments made by Mrs Stewart during the secondary squabble, during which he claimed he was subject to ageism.

The lord provost did not comment on Mr Lumsden’s letter.

Council co-leader Ian Yuill and Christian Allard refused to comment.
Council co-leaders Ian Yuill and Christian Allard. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Instead, SNP council co-leader Christian Allard and his Lib Dem partner Ian Yuill said: “The Lord Provost has done an excellent job as civic head of Aberdeen City Council since his appointment and we believe he will continue to do so moving forward.

“As chairman of council meetings, the Lord Provost has had to deal with a number of challenging situations since his appointment, which he has dealt with calmly and reasonably.”

Conversation