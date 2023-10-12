First Minister: ‘No ifs, buts, or maybes’ Aberdeen councillor’s jibe was ‘unacceptable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Minister: ‘No ifs, buts, or maybes’ Aberdeen councillor’s jibe was ‘unacceptable’

SNP councillor Kairin van Sweeden apologised for "clumsily" calling Sri Lankan born Deena Tissera a "new Scot".

By Alastair Gossip & Andy Philip
First Minister Humza Yousaf has apologised on behalf of the SNP to Aberdeen councillor Deena Tissera after the "unacceptable" language she faced.
First Minister Humza Yousaf has apologised on behalf of the SNP to Aberdeen councillor Deena Tissera after the "unacceptable" language she faced. Image: PA/DC Thomson

The First Minister has rushed to apologise to an Aberdeen councillor who faced an “unacceptable” jibe from one of his SNP members.

Humza Yousaf has confirmed his party’s disciplinary process is under way after the highly-charged incident at Aberdeen Town House yesterday.

SNP councillor Kairin van Sweeden slapped down criticism from Sri Lankan born Labour councillor Deena Tissera, deriding her as a “new Scot”.

Angry scenes followed as all parties condemned the words chosen by the Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor, who apologised for her “clumsy” language.

“It could not be further from the values I hold,” she added.

But describing the attack as “absolutely racist,” Ms Tissera, who has made Aberdeen her home after moving here to study, slammed the “empty apology”.

“The innuendo was that I had just come off the boat,” the British citizen told us on Wednesday night.

First Minister Humza Yousaf intervenes in Aberdeen racism row

The Press and Journal had a prearranged interview with the first minister on Thursday, ahead of his party conference in the Granite City this weekend.

Mr Yousaf, who earlier this year was a victim of racial abuse on the street, told us Ms van Sweeden was “right to apologise”.

He said: “Those comments were unacceptable; no ifs, buts or maybes about it.

“I have to say as somebody who has been on the receiving end of unacceptable comments, that kind of language is just not acceptable.

“In fact, I want to apologise to Councilor Tissera on behalf of the party because that should not have happened.

“She should not have been subjected to that language.”

Mr Yousaf refused to speak about the disciplinary process the first-term SNP councillor would now face.

“I am not going to comment while the party disciplinary process will be ongoing.

“But that is just not acceptable language to use in this day and age.”

‘Incredible’ that van Sweeden has not been suspended

Despite the firm tone and genuine anger from the first minister, Ms Tissera hit out at the SNP’s lack of action.

The Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor wrote to Mr Yousaf urging him to suspend the Tillydrone councillor from his party.

“I thank the first minister for his words,” Ms Tissera began.

“But words are not actions and it appears despite the fine words of the first minister, the SNP intends to sweep this under the carpet.

“I find it incredible that he says the words are unacceptable but won’t suspend Councillor van Sweeden on the spot – once again we see the real SNP in action.

“They come to Aberdeen at the weekend for their conference, which will now be overshadowed by their councillor’s comments and the first minister’s response.”

Meanwhile, Ms Tissera and Aberdeen Labour have promised to report the remarks to the Standards Commission, which polices councillor conduct.

Aberdeen councillor’s ‘absolutely racist’ putdown could see her hauled before watchdog

