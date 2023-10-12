First Minister: ‘No ifs, buts, or maybes’ Aberdeen councillor’s jibe was ‘unacceptable’

The First Minister has rushed to apologise to an Aberdeen councillor who faced an “unacceptable” jibe from one of his SNP members.

Humza Yousaf has confirmed his party’s disciplinary process is under way after the highly-charged incident at Aberdeen Town House yesterday.

SNP councillor Kairin van Sweeden slapped down criticism from Sri Lankan born Labour councillor Deena Tissera, deriding her as a “new Scot”.

Angry scenes followed as all parties condemned the words chosen by the Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor, who apologised for her “clumsy” language.

“It could not be further from the values I hold,” she added.

But describing the attack as “absolutely racist,” Ms Tissera, who has made Aberdeen her home after moving here to study, slammed the “empty apology”.

“The innuendo was that I had just come off the boat,” the British citizen told us on Wednesday night.

First Minister Humza Yousaf intervenes in Aberdeen racism row

The Press and Journal had a prearranged interview with the first minister on Thursday, ahead of his party conference in the Granite City this weekend.

Mr Yousaf, who earlier this year was a victim of racial abuse on the street, told us Ms van Sweeden was “right to apologise”.

He said: “Those comments were unacceptable; no ifs, buts or maybes about it.

“I have to say as somebody who has been on the receiving end of unacceptable comments, that kind of language is just not acceptable.

“In fact, I want to apologise to Councilor Tissera on behalf of the party because that should not have happened. “She should not have been subjected to that language.”

Mr Yousaf refused to speak about the disciplinary process the first-term SNP councillor would now face.

“I am not going to comment while the party disciplinary process will be ongoing.

“But that is just not acceptable language to use in this day and age.”

‘Incredible’ that van Sweeden has not been suspended

Despite the firm tone and genuine anger from the first minister, Ms Tissera hit out at the SNP’s lack of action.

The Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor wrote to Mr Yousaf urging him to suspend the Tillydrone councillor from his party.

“I thank the first minister for his words,” Ms Tissera began.

“But words are not actions and it appears despite the fine words of the first minister, the SNP intends to sweep this under the carpet.

“I find it incredible that he says the words are unacceptable but won’t suspend Councillor van Sweeden on the spot – once again we see the real SNP in action.

“They come to Aberdeen at the weekend for their conference, which will now be overshadowed by their councillor’s comments and the first minister’s response.”

Meanwhile, Ms Tissera and Aberdeen Labour have promised to report the remarks to the Standards Commission, which polices councillor conduct.