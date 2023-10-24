Man grabbed baseball bat from would-be robber and beat him about the head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man grabbed baseball bat from would-be robber and beat him about the head

Dylan Dunlop sent his victim to the hospital after he battered him about the head and body with the bat - cracking it over the man's face as he tried to flee.

By David McPhee
Dylan Dunlop admitted attacking a robber with a baseball bat. Image: DC Thomson.
A man who managed to snatch a baseball bat off a group of men who were trying to rob him ended up in the dock himself after he “overstepped the mark” while defending himself.

Dylan Dunlop sent his victim to the hospital after he battered him about the head and body with the bat – cracking it over the man’s face as he tried to flee.

The 27-year-old’s actions resulted in the man suffering a series of injuries, including a large lump to his forehead, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that on the afternoon of November 29 last year a group of three males were in a house in Northfield when they decided that “they were going to rob someone”.

Stealing a black metal baseball bat from a neighbour’s garden, the group then went to the skate park within Alan Douglas Park, where they approached Dunlop.

Hit full force to side of face with bat

A fight broke out between the group and, as one of them went to strike Dunlop, he was disarmed and his potential victim managed to take possession of the bat.

The two other members of the group fled, leaving their friend on the ground with Dunlop standing over him.

Dunlop struck him on the leg with the bat as he begged him to stop.

“A female passerby approached Dunlop and challenged him,” Ms Spark said.

“Whilst the accused was engaged in conversation with the woman, the complainer stood up and attempted to flee.

“The accused ran after him, raised the bat using both hands and struck the complainer with full force to the left side of his face, causing him to fall to the ground.”

As the woman helped the injured man up off the ground, Dunlop walked off with the baseball bat towards Northfield Swimming Pool.

Dylan Dunlop ‘overstepped the mark’

When Dunlop’s victim attended Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was medically assessed he was found to have sustained a large lump to his forehead, a small laceration to the inner right side of his mouth and a puncture wound to his right shin.

He received paper stitches and a half-limb bandage to his right shin.

Later that day, Dunlop walked into Kittybrewster Police Station and he was arrested.

Appearing in the dock, Dunlop pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury.

Police Scotland Custody Centre at Kittybrewster, Aberdeen.
Defence solicitor Graham Morrison told the court that his client was initially the victim in this case as three males had set out to assault and rob someone.

“What the accused has told me is that he was with a friend and it was three against two,” Mr Morrison said.

“His friend leaves the scene and there’s a fight and blows are struck by my client, but most of those are in self-defence.

“He overstepped the mark, but he was quite angry about what had happened – he was also quite disorientated.”

Sheriff Ian Miller told Dunlop he had to take account of his actions where he went “beyond self-defence”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller made Dunlop, of Briarfield Terrace, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

