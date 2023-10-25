Aberdeen firm says COP28 is ‘significant opportunity to collaborate’

Aberdeen firm CCU International is among 19 net-zero-focused companies taking part in a Scottish Government delegation to COP28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference will be held in Dubai from November 20 to December 12.

Energy Secretary Neil Gray unveiled the Scottish companies going during a visit to the UAE this week.

CCU International chief executive Beena Sharma said: “We are thrilled. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation and progress in achieving net-zero goals.

“Scotland’s expertise and ambition in the realm of green energy technologies and decarbonisation perfectly complement our vision for a sustainable future.”

Global stage

She added: “We see this as a significant opportunity to collaborate and showcase our innovative solutions on a global stage.

“Scotland’s commitment to tackling climate change and its emphasis on international cooperation resonates with our values.

“We look forward to being part of this delegation and working together with like-minded organisations to pave the way for a greener, fairer future for all”.

Who else is going to Dubai?

Other businesses joining the delegation include Aquatera, Siccar Point Energy, Norco Group, Orbital Marine Power and Motive Offshore Group.

Storegga, the firm behind the Acorn carbon capture and storage project at St Fergus, near Peterhead, and the Aberdeen-based Net Zero Technology Centre will also take part.

The other Scottish firms heading to the UAE are Astroagency, D-CAT, Green Bioactives, Hydrogen Vehicle Systems, Krucial, Mocean Energy, Modena Energy, Nova, ReVentas, Roslin Technologies, Solariskit and Sunamp.

Mr Gray said: “COP28 will allow us to reaffirm our commitment to reaching net-zero and highlight our innovative companies that can help in that delivery.

“This will showcase Scotland as an exciting partner for global businesses to achieve their net-zero aspirations.”

Mr Gray added: “I look forward to discussing opportunities to strengthen collaboration in a number of areas, including energy transition and our mutual net-zero goals.

“Continuing to build trade and investment will play a vital role in helping Scotland build a greener, fairer wellbeing economy and all the benefits that will bring to families, communities and businesses across the country.”