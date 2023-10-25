Aberdeen firm says COP28 is ‘significant opportunity to collaborate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen firm says COP28 is ‘significant opportunity to collaborate’

Energy Secretary Neil Gray unveiled the Scottish companies going during a visit to the UAE.

By Ryan Duff
Beena Sharma, chief executive of CCU International.
Beena Sharma, chief executive of CCU International. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Aberdeen firm CCU International is among 19 net-zero-focused companies taking part in a Scottish Government delegation to COP28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference will be held in Dubai from November 20 to December 12.

Energy Secretary Neil Gray unveiled the Scottish companies going during a visit to the UAE this week.

Scotland’s expertise and ambition in the realm of green energy technologies and decarbonisation perfectly complement our vision for a sustainable future.”

Beena Sharma, CCU International

CCU International chief executive Beena Sharma said: “We are thrilled. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation and progress in achieving net-zero goals.

“Scotland’s expertise and ambition in the realm of green energy technologies and decarbonisation perfectly complement our vision for a sustainable future.”

Global stage

She added: “We see this as a significant opportunity to collaborate and showcase our innovative solutions on a global stage.

“Scotland’s commitment to tackling climate change and its emphasis on international cooperation resonates with our values.

“We look forward to being part of this delegation and working together with like-minded organisations to pave the way for a greener, fairer future for all”.

Who else is going to Dubai?

Other businesses joining the delegation include Aquatera, Siccar Point Energy, Norco Group,  Orbital Marine Power and Motive Offshore Group.

Storegga, the firm behind the Acorn carbon capture and storage project at St Fergus, near Peterhead, and the Aberdeen-based Net Zero Technology Centre will also take part.

COP28 president delegate Sultan Al Jaber.

The other Scottish firms heading to the UAE are Astroagency, D-CAT, Green Bioactives, Hydrogen Vehicle Systems, Krucial, Mocean Energy, Modena Energy, Nova, ReVentas, Roslin Technologies, Solariskit and Sunamp.

Mr Gray said: “COP28 will allow us to reaffirm our commitment to reaching net-zero and highlight our innovative companies that can help in that delivery.

“This will showcase Scotland as an exciting partner for global businesses to achieve their net-zero aspirations.”

hydrogen scotland
Scottish energy secretary Neil Gray

Mr Gray added: “I look forward to discussing opportunities to strengthen collaboration in a number of areas, including energy transition and our mutual net-zero goals.

“Continuing to build trade and investment will play a vital role in helping Scotland build a greener, fairer wellbeing economy and all the benefits that will bring to families, communities and businesses across the country.”

Conversation