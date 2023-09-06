Mocean wins £3.2 million European funding for Orkney wave machine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mocean wins £3.2 million European funding for Orkney wave machine

Small wave farm could be up and running in the islands by 2030.

By Keith Findlay
Blue Horizon 250 will be a "significant step up" from this Blue X wave energy converter.
Blue Horizon 250 will be a "significant step up" from this Blue X wave energy converter. Image: Mocean Energy

Scottish renewables firm Mocean Energy has secured £3.2 million in innovation funding for its wave machine plans in Orkney.

Edinburgh-based Mocean aims to build a new device, Blue Horizon 250, in Scotland and install it in a grid-cobnnected berth at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney, perhaps as early as 2025.

It’s hoped the project may pave the way for a small wave farm delivering up to two megawatts of low carbon electricity by 2030.

EU-funded project expected to deliver Scottish supply chain boost

The funding is coming to Mocean through phase three of a European Union pre-commercial procurement programme, EuropeWave. Partners in the scheme include Wave Energy Scotland (WES), the Basque Energy Agency and Ocean Energy Europe.

Mocean co-founder and managing director Cameron McNatt said: “We have already demonstrated our technology successfully at small scale.

It is hoped Blue Horizon 250 will be ideal for powering small island communities. This computer generated image shows how the machine would look off the coast of Tahiti in the Pacific
It is hoped Blue Horizon 250 will be ideal for powering small island communities. This computer generated image shows how the machines would look in action off the coast of Tahiti in the Pacific Ocean. Image: Mocean Energy

“This programme will allow us to build a significantly larger machine.

“We are already working with a range of supply chain partners across Scotland and the UK who bring tremendous experience and professionalism to the wave energy sector.

“I am confident we have the right suppliers on board to bring this ambitious project to fruition.”

Mocean Energy co-founder and managing director Cameron McNatt.
Mocean Energy co-founder and managing director Cameron McNatt. Image: Mocean Energy

He added: “Innovation funding is crucial for early-stage technologies.

“Our goal is to deliver a small array in UK waters this decade. I am confident… we can realise our ambition to build commercial wave energy arrays and generate home-grown green energy from our seas, both in the UK and around the world.”

Mocean is already a key participant in the £2m Renewables for Subsea Power programme, which has connected the firm’s 10 kilowatt Blue X wave energy prototype with a Halo underwater battery system developed by Aberdeen intelligent energy management specialists Verlume.

Blue X was also made in Scotland

These technologies are alread working together in the seas off Orkney, delivering low carbon power and communication to infrastructure including Baker Hughes’ subsea controls equipment and a resident underwater autonomous vehicle provided by Transmark Subsea. The programme has been supported by industry partners alongside the Aberdeen-based Net Zero Technology Centre.

Blue Horizon 250 will be a significant scale up from Blue X and is designed for commercial applications on islands and remote communities, while also including early grid projects and off-grid applications, such as oil and gas and aquaculture.

The Blue X prototype was built in Scotland, with around 80% local supply chain content, and it is anticipated Blue Horizon will deliver similar levels of local work.

Blue X on launch day.
Blue X on launch day. Image: Mocean Energy

In March, Mocean Energy selected Aberdeen-based Texo Engineering and Fabrication as its preferred fabrication, assembly and load-out contractor for its future wave energy convertors.

The deployment and demonstration of Blue X at Emec was funded by WES, a subsidiary of Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Blue X in the sea off Orkney.
Blue X in the sea off Orkney. Image: Mocean Energy

WES managing director Tim Hurst said: “With their Blue X prototype deployed in Scapa Flow, Mocean Energy proved their technology had the right cost, performance and reliability to deliver commercial wave energy.

“Phase 3 of EuropeWave will demonstrate the technology can scale up and, ultimately, be deployed in sufficient numbers to make a significant contribution to our net-zero targets.”

Firm may reach out for extra cash from private sector investors

Mocean said it would bring in private funding “as required”.

Mr McNatt added: “The EuropeWave programme is a vital catalyst to build confidence in the industry and accelerate the technology towards commercialisation.”

Conversation