Exclusive: Ryan Houghton to step down as Conservative leader after looming showdown over cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Ryan Houghton to step down as Conservative leader after looming showdown over cuts

There will be a change of leader of the Aberdeen Conservative group in the new year, as Ryan Houghton steps down.

Councillor Ryan Houghton will continue on as a ward member for Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee after stepping down as Conservative group leader. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Councillor Ryan Houghton will continue on as a ward member for Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee after stepping down as Conservative group leader. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Council Conservative leader Ryan Houghton has vowed to fight for Aberdeen leisure facilities – as he announces plans to step down amid the spectre of looming cuts.

Mr Houghton will hand over the reins to his deputy Rick Brooks after crunch budget talks in March, The Press and Journal can reveal.

And he’ll use his last stand to protect both the city’s most vulnerable and leisure facilities – after the local authority was taken to court over cuts imposed in the last budget.

The council will consider how best to slash tens of millions from annual spending for the coming year as the SNP and Lib Dem leaders “plead” for cash from the SNP Scottish Government.

Aberdeen Conservative leader Houghton to step down in March

Mr Houghton has been at the fore of Aberdeen local politics since election in 2017.

But having embarked on a new career in law this year, and with a young family, he intends to step back.

Conservative Ryan Houghton at his Aberdeen University graduation in 2019. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Conservative Ryan Houghton at his Aberdeen University graduation in 2019. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The 32-year-old has pledged to continue on as ward councillor for Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthee.

Speaking exclusively to The P&J, Mr Houghton said: “It is a privilege to have held senior roles across the council in both administration and opposition, working to leverage those responsibilities for the betterment of Aberdeen.

“While the city continues to grapple with significant challenges, the long-term decisions and investments made during my time in Administration will continue to yield dividends for our city.”

He added: “Rick has the unanimous backing of our group as he takes over the leadership next year.

“His significant experience in industry and the third sector will stand him in good stead.”

Houghton played key role in £20m Union Street grant

As business manager of the Conservative, Labour and independent coalition formed in 2017, he steered huge council projects including construction of the £400m Teca, council houses and four new schools.

The RAF veteran took over as group leader and council finance convener in 2021.

Ryan Houghton is to step down as Conservative group leader on Aberdeen City Council. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ryan Houghton is to step down as Conservative group leader on Aberdeen City Council. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However, controversy over decade-old online comments halted his rise to council co-leader at that time, as well as costing him his campaign for the Aberdeen North Westminster seat in the 2020 general election.

But those connections with the UK Conservative party leadership proved key as Mr Houghton helped Aberdeen secure £20m levelling up cash for the new Aberdeen market project on Union Street, as well as the recently announced north-east investment zone.

Michael Gove visited the Aberdeen Market site to celebrate the windfall. Here he is with the SNP’s Alex Nicoll andLib Dem Ian Yuill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Conservative also helped strike deals with Shell to take up their city centre HQ at the Silver Finn, as well as with BP and others to invest the city’s burgeoning hydrogen industry.

And as he pledges to fight for the council to continue supporting Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise Torry charity work, he takes pride in the part he’s played to ensure financial support for the Gordon Highlanders and Denis Law Legacy Trust too.

Rick Brooks: Who is the next Aberdeen Conservative group leader?

His replacement, Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor Rick Brooks has been engineering manager in oil and gas for more than two decades.

He also runs Aberdeen foodbank and befriending charity, TLC.

Incoming Aberdeen Conservative group leader Rick Brooks collects the gong for the Scottish Charity of the Year for TLC, alongside wife Amy and Tory Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove. Image: TLC
Incoming Aberdeen Conservative group leader Rick Brooks collects the gong for the Scottish Charity of the Year for TLC, alongside wife Amy and Tory Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove. Image: TLC

Mr Brooks was unanimously selected as the new leader at a group meeting on Wednesday.

And he paid tribute to his predecessor, who will spend the next three months helping him transition into his new leadership role.

‘We can deliver for Aberdeen’

“Ryan has worked tirelessly over the last six years, and I am grateful for the support he has provided to me and other newly elected councillors in 2022,” Mr Brooks said.

“Together, we navigated scrutiny and constructive opposition in the face of significant cuts and service reductions after the change of administration in 2022.

“I am truly proud of Aberdeen’s history, and, more importantly, I believe in the city’s potential.

“I am confident that we can work together to deliver for the people of our city.”

Throat-grabbing, threats and rejoining the Tories: Councillor Robbie Withey opens up on ‘year of hell’

Conversation