‘I used to stack shelves here’: Former BHS worker Michael Gove tips plans for site to lead Aberdeen ‘renaissance’

Weekends stacking shelves in British Homes Stores for Michael Gove helped Aberdeen secure millions towards a “city centre renaissance”.

Teenage Gove worked as a porter in the foodhall of the doomed department store, now rubble beneath Union Street down on the Green.

Back then, during his sixth year at Robert Gordon’s College in 1984-85, the “iconic, worldwide-recognised” Granite Mile was a bustling main shopping street.

Gove: Market plans could be Aberdeen’s ‘phoenix from the ashes’ moment

Nearly 40 years on, the pandemic and online shopping have left it tired and in need of new life.

And so, Aberdeen City Council has knocked the building down in order to build a new market development to bring people back to the city centre.

Levelling Up Secretary Gove was in Aberdeen on Thursday to see what the £20 million the UK Government is putting towards the project will do.

“I know the site,” he laughed. “I remember stacking the shelves there in the 80s.”

“When BHS closed that was obviously difficult for the city and difficult across the UK.

“But when the Aberdeen bid came in – obviously it was judged objectively – I realised this was an opportunity to have a phoenix from the ashes moment.”

Union Street revival tied to market development

The levelling up cash leaves Aberdeen City Council with another £30m to pay for the new market, to be built in the footprint of BHS and the old indoor market demolished last year.

It comes with hopes of making the city more welcoming to visitors – better linking Union Street with the rail and bus stations.

But it could be an attraction itself, with plans for an international food and drink market anticipated to attract citizens and visitors alike.

“It would be a mistake just to sit back, lament the past and to say ‘Things are only going to go in one direction’. We have an opportunity to shape the future,” Mr Gove said.

“We wanted to back Aberdeen’s ambition because we shouldn’t meekly accept the idea that high streets can’t be revived.”

Plans for the new market await approval, while legal work continues ahead of the next phase of work beginning.

Change of council leadership poses no problem on Aberdeen market project

The Aberdonian took a tour of the site, alongside SNP council co-leader Alex Nicoll and his Lib Dem co-leader Ian Yuill, who described the £20m grant as a “tremendous boost” for the plans.

Previously, it had been feared a change of political leadership might scupper the funding.

Planned pedestrianisation was halted and there was a risk the grant might be affected.

But the market millions arrived north of the border in November, with Whitehall officials undeterred by the change of heart.

Mr Gove told The P&J: “Today I have been able to see with my own eyes that investment from the UK government, alongside the leadership shown by the city council, has the potential really to ensure that we get a renaissance in the city centre.

“A successful Union Street is absolutely vital for the future of the city.

“And that’s why I’m pleased that the city council is committed heart and soul to its success – even though the political complexion has changed from the time that the bid was agreed.”