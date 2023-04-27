‘I used to stack shelves here’: Former BHS worker Michael Gove tips plans for site to lead Aberdeen ‘renaissance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I used to stack shelves here’: Former BHS worker Michael Gove tips plans for site to lead Aberdeen ‘renaissance’

Michael Gove used to stack shelves in BHS on Union Street. On Thursday he toured the rubble of the demolished department store as the UK Government puts £20m towards Aberdeen's "phoenix from the ashes" regeneration.

By Alastair Gossip
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove took in the rubble of the former BHS site in Aberdeen. Nearly 40 years ago, he stacked shelves there - and now he is tipping plans for a new market there to help Aberdeen's recovery. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove took in the rubble of the former BHS site in Aberdeen. Nearly 40 years ago, he stacked shelves there - and now he is tipping plans for a new market there to help Aberdeen's recovery. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Weekends stacking shelves in British Homes Stores for Michael Gove helped Aberdeen secure millions towards a “city centre renaissance”.

Teenage Gove worked as a porter in the foodhall of the doomed department store, now rubble beneath Union Street down on the Green.

Back then, during his sixth year at Robert Gordon’s College in 1984-85, the “iconic, worldwide-recognised” Granite Mile was a bustling main shopping street.

Gove: Market plans could be Aberdeen’s ‘phoenix from the ashes’ moment

Nearly 40 years on, the pandemic and online shopping have left it tired and in need of new life.

And so, Aberdeen City Council has knocked the building down in order to build a new market development to bring people back to the city centre.

Michael Gove, left, met with Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill (right) to hear about progress on the multi-million-pound market redevelopment. Image: Norman Adams/DC Thomson.
Michael Gove, left, met with Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill (right) to hear about progress on the multi-million-pound market redevelopment. Image: Norman Adams/DC Thomson.

Levelling Up Secretary Gove was in Aberdeen on Thursday to see what the £20 million the UK Government is putting towards the project will do.

“I know the site,” he laughed. “I remember stacking the shelves there in the 80s.”

“When BHS closed that was obviously difficult for the city and difficult across the UK.

“But when the Aberdeen bid came in – obviously it was judged objectively – I realised this was an opportunity to have a phoenix from the ashes moment.”

Union Street revival tied to market development

The levelling up cash leaves Aberdeen City Council with another £30m to pay for the new market, to be built in the footprint of BHS and the old indoor market demolished last year.

The latest concept image of the Aberdeen market development. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
The latest concept image of the Aberdeen market development. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

It comes with hopes of making the city more welcoming to visitors – better linking Union Street with the rail and bus stations.

But it could be an attraction itself, with plans for an international food and drink market anticipated to attract citizens and visitors alike.

“It would be a mistake just to sit back, lament the past and to say ‘Things are only going to go in one direction’. We have an opportunity to shape the future,” Mr Gove said.

“We wanted to back Aberdeen’s ambition because we shouldn’t meekly accept the idea that high streets can’t be revived.”

Plans for the new market await approval, while legal work continues ahead of the next phase of work beginning.

Change of council leadership poses no problem on Aberdeen market project

The Aberdonian took a tour of the site, alongside SNP council co-leader Alex Nicoll and his Lib Dem co-leader Ian Yuill, who described the £20m grant as a “tremendous boost” for the plans.

Previously, it had been feared a change of political leadership might scupper the funding.

Mr Gove approximated where he would stack shelves in the BHS food hall as he plotted out the prominent Aberdeen site's future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Mr Gove approximated where he would stack shelves in the BHS food hall as he plotted out the prominent Aberdeen site's future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Planned pedestrianisation was halted and there was a risk the grant might be affected.

But the market millions arrived north of the border in November, with Whitehall officials undeterred by the change of heart.

Mr Gove told The P&J: “Today I have been able to see with my own eyes that investment from the UK government, alongside the leadership shown by the city council, has the potential really to ensure that we get a renaissance in the city centre.

“A successful Union Street is absolutely vital for the future of the city.

“And that’s why I’m pleased that the city council is committed heart and soul to its success – even though the political complexion has changed from the time that the bid was agreed.”

The future of Aberdeen

