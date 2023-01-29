Aberdeen foodbank crowned Scottish Charity of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen charity has received national recognition for supporting communities facing food poverty and social isolation.

Torry-based foodbank TLC has been crowned Scottish Charity of the Year for the “amazing” work it has done over the years to help those living in deprivation.

The charity has been a pillar of strength for people in need for the last 20 years, distributing food to families and offering financial and energy advice.

It has helped more than 100,000 people in the north-east with a wide variety of projects – including school breakfast and youth clubs, and a befriending service.

In 2022, TLC gave more than 10 tonnes of food to charities Cfine, Instant Neighbour, and Aberdeen Cyrenians, delivering another 10 tonnes across the region themselves.

‘It’s only together that we’ll make a real difference in our nation’

Communities Secretary Michael Gove, who is originally from Aberdeen, presented charity founders Richard and Amy Brooks with the award at a private function held at the Royal Northern and University Club.

Highlighting the important impact TLC has had on the community, he said: “TLC has helped some of the most vulnerable and isolated people in society in the north-east.

“It gives me enormous pleasure to present this award to Richard and Amy for the amazing philanthropic and generous work you’ve done, which I know springs from the heart of both of you.”

Mr Brooks, who represents Kincorth, Nigg and Cove and sits on the Anti-Poverty and Inequalities committee, said this was a token of recognition of hard collective efforts.

He said: “For all the people that have received a hand up and not just a handout from TLC, and the hundreds of volunteers and organisations that have supported us over the year, this if for you.

“It is only together – regardless of the colour of your political badge – that we have and will make a real difference in our nation.”