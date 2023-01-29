Aberdeen foodbank crowned Scottish Charity of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen foodbank crowned Scottish Charity of the Year

By Denny Andonova
January 29, 2023, 10:32 pm Updated: January 30, 2023, 8:56 am
TLC charity award
Aberdeen charity TLC has been named Scottish Charity of the Year. Picture (L-R) Michael Gove, Richard Brooks and Amy Brooks. Image: TLC/Supplied.

An Aberdeen charity has received national recognition for supporting communities facing food poverty and social isolation.

Torry-based foodbank TLC has been crowned Scottish Charity of the Year for the “amazing” work it has done over the years to help those living in deprivation.

The charity has been a pillar of strength for people in need for the last 20 years, distributing food to families and offering financial and energy advice.

It has helped more than 100,000 people in the north-east with a wide variety of projects – including school breakfast and youth clubs, and a befriending service.

In 2022, TLC gave more than 10 tonnes of food to charities Cfine, Instant Neighbour, and Aberdeen Cyrenians, delivering another 10 tonnes across the region themselves.

‘It’s only together that we’ll make a real difference in our nation’

Communities Secretary Michael Gove, who is originally from Aberdeen, presented charity founders Richard and Amy Brooks with the award at a private function held at the Royal Northern and University Club.

Highlighting the important impact TLC has had on the community, he said: “TLC has helped some of the most vulnerable and isolated people in society in the north-east.

“It gives me enormous pleasure to present this award to Richard and Amy for the amazing philanthropic and generous work you’ve done, which I know springs from the heart of both of you.”

Mr Brooks, who represents Kincorth, Nigg and Cove and sits on the Anti-Poverty and Inequalities committee, said this was a token of recognition of hard collective efforts.

He said: “For all the people that have received a hand up and not just a handout from TLC, and the hundreds of volunteers and organisations that have supported us over the year, this if for you.

“It is only together – regardless of the colour of your political badge – that we have and will make a real difference in our nation.”

