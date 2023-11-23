Who is Aberdeen’s mystery Santa? ‘Christmas village’ Claus says he’s addicted to putting smiles on faces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Who is Aberdeen’s mystery Santa? ‘Christmas village’ Claus says he’s addicted to putting smiles on faces

The Santa has been meeting people at the Christmas Village despite having no official connection the market.

By Chris Cromar
A young boy in a pram meeting Santa.
Aberdeen Santa meets a young boy in the Granite City on Sunday. Image: Ashleigh Barbour/DC Thomson.

He’s been delighting visitors to Aberdeen’s Christmas Village since the market opened for the festive season.

And the Granite City’s very own unofficial Santa Claus hails from Northfield instead of the North Pole.

But the amateur Father Christmas says he dresses up to bring joy to faces in and around Aberdeen city centre.

Santa, whose real name remains a secret, is aged 77 and has been doing for the past 24 years.

Aberdeen Santa on the bus.
It is a bus rather than a sleigh for Aberdeen’s Santa. Image: Eliza Kiszka.

In an interview with The P&J, he says he “likes doing it” and got into it after being asked to dress up as the man in red for the elderly people at the now closed James Tyrrell Centre in Mastrick.

As well as being Santa, the former builder, paper mill worker and council employee, used to volunteer by driving the minibus at the centre.

His very first Santa outfit was bought from Woolworths, although he admits that he “doesn’t know where it is”.

Aberdeen’s Mr Claus’ white beard is in good shape for his alter ego, and he reveals that he has not shaved since “having a trim” on Boxing Day last year.

With the Granite City lit up for the festivities and the Christmas Village in full swing, Santa admits he likes to “hang about” the area.

“The kids’ faces, I’m addicted to that,” he confesses and when asked if would he do it for money, he bluntly says “no” and has donated to charity when this has happened in the past.

He adds: “I have given it (donations from the public) to a bairn at a bus stop before.”

‘I never see the lights, I’m too busy with everybody getting photographs’

Just yesterday, he was asked to surprise a young boy ice skating at the village’s ice rink and describing what the youngster’s reaction was, the Northfield resident says: “His face was like Santa knew him.”

Santa was pictured at the Christmas lights switch on in Aberdeen on Sunday, but he confesses: “I never see the lights, I’m too busy with everybody getting photographs.”

Even though there are other claimants to being “Santa” in the Granite City, the 77-year-old says: “I’m just one, but they can’t go past me.”

Aberdeen's Christmas Village from above.
Santa likes to “hang about” at Aberdeen’s Christmas Village. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“They can’t say anything because their just in awe and so shocked, they hardly want to speak to me.”

It is partly this reason that he expresses his dislike for Santa’s Grottos and says that he prefers the “camaraderie with children” of being out in the open.

The Santa also likes when people comes up to him and ask for photos.

Aberdeen Santa standing next to Christmas tree in picture.
Aberdeen’s Secret Santa in his first ever outing as the man in red.

Aberdeen Santa’s fanbase

He even admits to photobombing a “couple of weddings” outside Marischal College and recently jumped in a selfie amongst a group of men.

In December, the secret Santa will dress up as Father Christmas at Northfield Community Centre for their festive lunch.

This will be good news to locals, as he has quite a fanbase in his local community, especially amongst children and teenagers.

Aberdeen Santa standing outside his house holding a photo.
Santa outside his home in the North Pole… Northfield. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

“It’s not really a nickname, but they just recognise me as Santa,” he says.

Even amongst the area’s elderly community he has a following, with one man recently shouting at him: “Are you doing Santa this year?”,

Northfield’s Father Christmas responded in a “capering” way by saying “no”, with the man responding bluntly “why not?”.

‘Humbugs’

Some people do not like to see Santa’s presence, especially if they have been badly behaved, and when Aberdeen’s man in red was in town yesterday, three people said to him “your too early”.

But he describes them as “Humbugs”, adding: “I never argue with them.”

And as another Christmas approaches, it is quite clear that Aberdeen’s secret Santa is not giving up his crown just yet.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

An artist impression of the proposed Macduff Aldi store
Macduff Aldi could FINALLY be approved within days after council drafts in retail experts…
Nicole Godoys admitted sending her former boyfriend a series of threatening and abusive messages. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman who hinted she'd given former lover HIV let off by the court
A new Co-op will open tomorrow in Aberdeen's King Street. The shop will include a Costa coffee dispenser. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson
Sneak peek: Shelves stocked as Aberdeen’s new Co-op ready to open tomorrow
Aberdeen University winter graduations at the P&J. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Aberdeen University students celebrate finishing their studies on Day Two of graduations
Meldrum Academy's Charlotte Kettle applies make-up to fellow pupil Ava Baxter. Image: Jamie Beatson
Eight north-east schools now offering SQA-accredited make-up courses
The Arduthie Tea Rooms based on Anne Street in Stonehaven.
Last-ditch effort to find buyer for Arduthie Tea Rooms as Stonehaven cafe to close
Five-bedroom property for sale in Stonehaven.
'Luxury' five-bedroom home with massive entertaining area near Stonehaven hits the market
Diver search for Hazel Nairn
'Any clue is crucial': Daughter of missing Hazel Nairn makes plea to find mum's…
Free at the Dee - Girls Aloud picture by Amanda Gordon date- 31 August 2003
Girls Aloud: When popstars made Aberdeen debut at Free at the Dee 2003
Fisherman Kieran Arthur and Windmill Street in Peterhead.
Peterhead fisherman jailed over metal pole 'revenge' attack

Conversation