Stalker threatened to murder former partner – during police interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Stalker threatened to murder former partner – during police interview

Nicholas Paterson bombarded his ex with calls, repeatedly turned up at her home uninvited and vowed to "bury" her.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A jealous stalker hounded his ex-partner for almost five years and dished out brazen murder threats during his police interview.

Nicholas Paterson bombarded the woman with calls, repeatedly turned up at her home uninvited and vowed to “bury” her and her new boyfriend.

The 29-year-old’s behaviour spanned from November 4 2018 right up until May 12 2023.

When he was finally arrested, far from being repentant, Paterson openly told police he would kill the woman.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the pair had been in a relationship from April 2014 until September 2018, when the woman ended it.

Paterson bragged he ‘did not care if he was sent to jail’

Mrs Williams took the court through a lengthy and detailed narrative of events, with three separate incidents in November of 2018.

Those included Paterson shouting through the “fearful and alarmed” woman’s bathroom window, loitering in his vehicle outside and kicking her front door.

On December 1 2018, Paterson was again seen loitering outside her home in Aberdeen.

On Boxing Day of that year, the woman met Paterson to drop off their children but was met with more sinister threats.

Mrs Williams said: “The accused was heard to say if she ever let their children be in the care of another man he would bury her and the other man, stating he did not care if he was sent to jail.”

Between then and April 2020, there were two further instances of Paterson turning up at the woman’s door.

Another such incident happened in May 2020 and two in July 2020.

Similar incidents continued at the beginning of 2021, until the woman moved house and at the beginning of 2023 she reported the matter to the police.

But on a number of occasions in May 2023, Paterson repeatedly tried to call the woman, often from a withheld number or one which she did not recognise.

Paterson handed himself into police on May 12.

Mrs Williams told the court: “During interview, he made numerous threats to murder the woman and her current partner.

“He made threats to assault her, stating ‘she’s lucky I didn’t bounce her face off the wall’.”

‘Only one destination if he does not start complying’

On the way back to his cell, Paterson pushed a police sergeant against the wall of the charge bar, grazing his arm, and pushed a female officer as well.

Mrs Williams told the court Paterson’s ex-partner was “very much in favour” of a non-harassment order being imposed.

Paterson, of Deers Den, Forest Road, Kintore, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of stalking and to police assault.

Defence agent Jenny Logan said: “There does seem to be significant issues.

“He accepts his issues with substance abuse.”

Ms Logan said her client also had issues with his mental health but added: “He understands there is only one destination if he does not start complying with the court.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Paterson to be supervised for two years, with conduct requirements to engage with substance misuse services and programme work.

She also imposed a six-month curfew and a three-year non-harassment order.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

A picture of the Farburn Gatehouse in Dyce.
Property where Jill Barclay was murdered to be 'refurbished' as community campaign to buy…
A picture of the back of a police office with a bright yellow jacket on with the word Police on it. Man charged after thefts in Buckie.
Man charged in connection with thefts in Buckie
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Liverpool drugs mule banned from Scotland after £73,000 of cocaine and heroin seized
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert's solo sex act while lurking in Aberdeen hotel doorway staring at strangers
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Driver on trial over Crown Street horror crash that endangered life of girlfriend
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Teenage predator jailed for ‘traumatic’ sex attacks on Aberdeen girl and other children
A picture of the Lang Stracht in Aberdeen.
Aberdeenshire man accused of attacking dementia sufferer in her own home
The outside of Tain Sheriff court.
Driver handed points after police found him drunk in broken down van on A9…
A picture of Kittybrewster sorting office in Aberdeen, where cocaine was found.
Man jailed after £4,000 of cocaine found in parcel at Aberdeen sorting office
Eastfield Way car park in Inverness
£50,000 cocaine courier's shiny bag caught the attention of police