Stalker threatened to murder former partner – during police interview

A jealous stalker hounded his ex-partner for almost five years and dished out brazen murder threats during his police interview.

Nicholas Paterson bombarded the woman with calls, repeatedly turned up at her home uninvited and vowed to “bury” her and her new boyfriend.

The 29-year-old’s behaviour spanned from November 4 2018 right up until May 12 2023.

When he was finally arrested, far from being repentant, Paterson openly told police he would kill the woman.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the pair had been in a relationship from April 2014 until September 2018, when the woman ended it.

Paterson bragged he ‘did not care if he was sent to jail’

Mrs Williams took the court through a lengthy and detailed narrative of events, with three separate incidents in November of 2018.

Those included Paterson shouting through the “fearful and alarmed” woman’s bathroom window, loitering in his vehicle outside and kicking her front door.

On December 1 2018, Paterson was again seen loitering outside her home in Aberdeen.

On Boxing Day of that year, the woman met Paterson to drop off their children but was met with more sinister threats.

Mrs Williams said: “The accused was heard to say if she ever let their children be in the care of another man he would bury her and the other man, stating he did not care if he was sent to jail.”

Between then and April 2020, there were two further instances of Paterson turning up at the woman’s door.

Another such incident happened in May 2020 and two in July 2020.

Similar incidents continued at the beginning of 2021, until the woman moved house and at the beginning of 2023 she reported the matter to the police.

But on a number of occasions in May 2023, Paterson repeatedly tried to call the woman, often from a withheld number or one which she did not recognise.

Paterson handed himself into police on May 12.

Mrs Williams told the court: “During interview, he made numerous threats to murder the woman and her current partner.

“He made threats to assault her, stating ‘she’s lucky I didn’t bounce her face off the wall’.”

‘Only one destination if he does not start complying’

On the way back to his cell, Paterson pushed a police sergeant against the wall of the charge bar, grazing his arm, and pushed a female officer as well.

Mrs Williams told the court Paterson’s ex-partner was “very much in favour” of a non-harassment order being imposed.

Paterson, of Deers Den, Forest Road, Kintore, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of stalking and to police assault.

Defence agent Jenny Logan said: “There does seem to be significant issues.

“He accepts his issues with substance abuse.”

Ms Logan said her client also had issues with his mental health but added: “He understands there is only one destination if he does not start complying with the court.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Paterson to be supervised for two years, with conduct requirements to engage with substance misuse services and programme work.

She also imposed a six-month curfew and a three-year non-harassment order.

