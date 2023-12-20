Blood pressure and diabetes top causes of failed North Sea medicals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blood pressure and diabetes top causes of failed North Sea medicals

The size of offshore workers was the third most common reason.

By Ryan Duff and Allister Thomas
A North Sea oil and gas industry crew change.
A North Sea oil and gas industry crew change. Image: Petrofac

Blood pressure, diabetes and weight were the main causes of failed North Sea oil and gas medicals last year.

According to trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), a total of 150,550 medicals were carried out in 2022.

This is the the highest annual total to date and up from 111,612 in 2021.

Of the medicals carried out during 2022, 1,308 failed.

Blood pressure was the No.1 cause of all failed medicals, one in five, while diabetes accounted for 15%  and BMI (body mass index)/weight” 10%.

Growing concerns about size of offshore workers

It comes amid growing concerns about the physical size of the offshore workforce, currently being reviewed by OEUK.

Earlier this month Health and Safety Executive letters obtained by Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, revealed more than one-third of the workers are now deemed to be too heavy to safely fit inside most lifeboats being used in the UK sector.

OEUK has said that so long as workers have a valid medical, their weight or height will not preclude them from going offshore.

But the growing size of workers impacts on whether life-saving equipment is fit for purpose.

north sea medicals

On failed medical certificates, OEUK said heart and medication issues in the 50-59 age group were of particular concern.

Meanwhile BMI/weight is “the commonest cause among the under-30s”.

OEUK said: “Overall health challenges for the workforce include high blood pressure and diabetes, and could be related to the increasing weight/body mass index of the workforce.

“Overall health and wellbeing will be a focus for OEUK in addition to traditional occupational health going forward.”

‘No overnight solutions’

When asked how the trade body aims to address concerns, OEUK HSE and operations director Mark Wilson said: “Some of the actions for consideration will include wider wellbeing, as well as aspects of diet, exercise and medical assessments.

“It is recognised that there are no overnight solutions, and we continue to work across the industry to positively influence the offshore energy industry’s health and safety culture.”

Initiatives to tackle these issues will be carried out by “a wide number of stakeholders”, Mr Wilson said.

These include Step Change in Safety, OEUK’s occupational health and hygiene technical group and the “topside medical forum”, which represents OEUK’s doctors.

Medevacs at five-year high

OEUK’s figures also reveal the number of UK offshore medevacs – the emergency removal of sick or injured people – has hit its highest rate in five years.

A total of 337 medevacs were carried out by HM Coastguard in 2022, affecting 0.87% of the offshore population.

This has gone up from the 0.43% reported in 2017, meaning the proportion of workers affected by medevacs has doubled in the past half decade.

OEUK HSE and operations director Mark Wilson.
OEUK HSE and operations director Mark Wilson: “We continue to work across the industry to positively influence the offshore energy industry’s health and safety culture.” Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

OEUK said “cardiac incidents” were the most common reason medevacs in 2022, accounting for 27%.

Minor issues can be treated on installations without recourse to onshore treatment.

OEUK said its medevac figures suggest there may be an “over-reliance on the Coastguard in situations that are not acute.”

