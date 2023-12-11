More than one-third of North Sea workers too big for lifeboats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

More than one-third of North Sea workers too big for lifeboats

New figures reveal they are getting heavier and taller.

By Allister Thomas
North Sea oil and gas worker.
Bigger workers are fast becoming a weighty issue for North Sea oil and gas firms. Image: Shutterstock

More than one-third of North Sea workers are too large to safely fit in typical lifeboats on UK oil and gas installations, new figures show.

Health and Safety Executive (HSE) data obtained via a freedom of information request by Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, shows an estimated 36% are heavier than the 15-stone 10lb maximum load per person.

Meanwhile, an estimated 5% are above 19st 10lb.

And weight is just part of the problem as a growing number of taller workers are also unable to secure themselves inside lifeboats or occupy certain seats in an emergency.

Workers weight issue a source of ‘angst’ for health and safety professionals

The offshore industry previously assumed the average weight was below the threshold.

But emails sent to inspectors in recent weeks have revealed the new data showing many workers are now too big.

Correspondence between HSE and trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) outlined the “angst” of safety experts over the issue, with one questioning “whether this can be managed”.

Operators must take full account of the average weight of people working on their installations, and make sure their life-saving kit, including lifeboats, is suitable.

north sea lifeboats
The entrance to an offshore lifeboat. HSE said some operators have “ignored” manufacturers’ maximum load figures.

Industry experts have pointed to a wider societal issue of people becoming bigger.

However, North Sea operators are legally bound to ensure – as far as reasonably practicable – that “all persons” can be safely evacuated in an emergency.

HSE has uncovered cases of dutyholders “ignoring” manufacturers’ maximum loads and failing to demonstrate safe evacuation procedures.

The watchdog said the figures mean lifeboats and winches risk being overloaded due to the combined weight, with knock-on issues around training and whether injured workers on stretchers can be loaded in. It also affects other life-saving appliances like life rafts and immersion suits.

114 out of 120 harnesses ‘too small’

A recent inspection on one platform found 114 out of 120 lifeboat harnesses were “too small to fit the girth of crew members”.

OEUK has issued guidance to industry, now under review, to tackle the issue.

But there is nothing to stop larger workers with valid medical certificates going offshore.

HSE has said it “will be looking for assurances”, following a short grace period, the problem is being effectively managed and that lifeboats are fit for purpose

Offshore workers board a helicopter at Aberdeen International Airport.

Letters seen by Energy Voice show issues from inspections on Ithaca Energy, Taqa and Apache platforms, since rectified.

HSE first raised the problem in 2008 and has taken enforcement action, with operators having taken steps including reducing lifeboat capacities.

It was previously estimated – using Civil Aviation Authority data – the average weight per worker offshore was 15st 6lb for men and 12st 2lb for women.

Industry seeking ‘medium-term and long-term solutions’

OEUK health and safety manager Graham Skinner said the trade body was taking “a rigorous approach to this complex issue and seeking out immediate, medium-term and long-term solutions”.

north sea lifeboats
OEUK health and safety manager Graham Skinner.

He added: “Challenges related to the size and shape of offshore workers have been a consideration for more than 15 years.

“This issue is not oil and gas specific, but related to changes in workforce demographics and seen generally across the population.

“As a result of observations raised by industry and the safety regulator, OEUK conducted a review of offshore weights and then coordinated an exercise to consider all the implications related to the size and shape of offshore workers.”

Some people are just too heavy to work offshore.”

Steven Harris, Integrity HSE

An HSE spokesperson said: “This is an ongoing issue of concern. The average size and weight of the offshore workforce has continued to grow.

“Offshore duty-holders have a legal duty for the safety of their workers.

“This includes taking adequate account of the current average weight and size of people when determining the suitability of evacuation and escape systems.”

The spokesperson added: “We’re actively supporting the industry to address the issues.

“OEUK have drafted industry guidance, which is currently out for consultation, which we will continue to monitor.”

MP: ‘Safety must be absolutely paramount’

Aberdeen South SNP MP Stephen Flynn said: “Our offshore workforce perform some of the most dangerous jobs in the world and safety must be absolutely paramount.

“I trust that both industry and the Health and Safety Executive will take this matter very seriously and take whatever measures are necessary to keep our workers in the North Sea safe.”

Stephen Flynn MP.
Stephen Flynn MP. Image: Stephen Flynn.

An RMT union spokesperson said: “All offshore workers have to pass strenuous medical checks in order to perform their duties.

“If there are concerns about offshore workers’ health, in relation to the use of any equipment, then employers have a duty of care to ensure modifications… are made that keeps everybody safe.”

Societal issue

Steven Harris, managing director of health and safety-focused Integrity HSE, of Aberdeen, said the problem was likely part of a wider societal issue.

Mr Harris added: “Logic would suggest this is an oversight and not a surprise to duty-holders. How can it be anything else when every person that flies to and from their installation is weighed?

“This is likely to be symptomatic of a wider societal health issue. To address it, responsible duty-holders must create an offshore workplace where the healthy option is the default, and not the exception. That is not currently the case on most installations”.

Steven Harris, of Integrity HSE.

Regulators will need to take action if operators don’t get a handle on the issue. Mr Harris said, adding: “I would expect our trade bodies to issue guidance that helps the industry to comply.

“This process may involve some uncomfortable truths because being big is not a protected characteristic under UK law.

“It may well be the case that some people are just too heavy to work offshore”.

More from Business

More companies went insolvent in the year to the end of September, Begbies Traynor said (Adam Davy/PA)
Begbies Traynor boosts staff levels as it warns of growing insolvencies
Ian Charles at Laings Kitchens Bathrooms Bedrooms.
50 years and counting for loyal worker at Inverurie firm Laings
Finlay Macdonald in his beloved Glenshiel.
Highland chocolatier Finlay Macdonald's sweet taste of success
Figures from the OECD show the UK tax ratio against GDP hit its highest level on record (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK tax level rises to highest on record – OECD
The trade association said it would take some time for the pressure on household finances to recede (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mortgage lending set to fall in 2024 as arrears grow – UK Finance
The average asking price for a home coming on the market fell by 1.9% in December (Victoria Jones/PA)
Average price tag on a home tumbles by nearly £7,000 in December
What the skatepark could look like.. Image: Bendcrete Skateparks
Skatepark plans for Lossiemouth, cafe for horse sanctuary and next steps for Maryhill Group…
The Bank of England is expected to hold interest rates at its next meeting (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Interest rates ‘almost certain’ to be held steady by Bank of England
Currys will report its first-half results on Thursday (Currys/PA)
Investors hope for news to boost under-pressure Currys shares
Paul Nowak, second-left, TUC general secretary, spoke at a special conference on strikes (PA)
Unions on collision course with the Government over new strike law

Conversation