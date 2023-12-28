Aberdeenshire village ‘cut off’ as landslip blocks access in Storm Gerrit aftermath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire village ‘cut off’ as landslip blocks access in Storm Gerrit aftermath

Teams have been on site in Pennan this morning clearing debris from the road.

By Ellie Milne
Landslip blocking road into Pennan
A small landslip has blocked access in and out of Pennan since last night. Image: Jasperimage.

The public is being advised to stay away from Pennan due to a small landslip blocking the main road.

Storm Gerrit brought severe wind and rain to the Aberdeenshire village throughout Wednesday.

This resulted in a landslip on the hill, leading down to village from the B9031 road, which “cut off” residents overnight.

The debris blocking the road is gradually being cleared.

Road closed sign at road into Pennan, Aberdeenshire, after landslip caused by Storm Gerrit.
The road into Pennan has been closed due to the landslip caused by Storm Gerrit. Image: Japserimage.

Photos taken at the scene show where mud and rocks have fallen down a small grass hill onto the road.

Teams from Aberdeenshire Council are on site inspecting the landslip and are expected to share an update on the situation this afternoon.

It is understood the road has been closed while work is carried out which is preventing residents from entering or leaving the village.

Public told to avoid Pennan following landslip

Pennan Hall shared a post on Facebook to advise people to stay off the road.

They wrote: “We have had a small landslip on the brae down to the village, it is partially blocking the road after the bend and is not advised to pass unless you are resident.

“We are awaiting support to remove the debris and assess the area.

Please avoid the village today and we will provide an update once we have one.”

Landslip on hill near house in Pennan due to Storm Gerrit.
The council have been inspecting the damage cause by the landslip at Pennan. Image: Jasperimage.

Storm Gerrit caused disruption across the region throughout Wednesday and into Thursday.

A number of roads, including sections of the A96 and A82, have been closed due to dangerous conditions.

The A9 was also closed overnight at Scrabster in Caithness due to another landslip.

Storm Gerrit: No Aberdeen or Inverness trains as flooding, landslips and fallen trees close roads

