Aberdeenshire village ‘cut off’ as landslip blocks access in Storm Gerrit aftermath

The public is being advised to stay away from Pennan due to a small landslip blocking the main road.

Storm Gerrit brought severe wind and rain to the Aberdeenshire village throughout Wednesday.

This resulted in a landslip on the hill, leading down to village from the B9031 road, which “cut off” residents overnight.

The debris blocking the road is gradually being cleared.

Photos taken at the scene show where mud and rocks have fallen down a small grass hill onto the road.

Teams from Aberdeenshire Council are on site inspecting the landslip and are expected to share an update on the situation this afternoon.

It is understood the road has been closed while work is carried out which is preventing residents from entering or leaving the village.

Public told to avoid Pennan following landslip

Pennan Hall shared a post on Facebook to advise people to stay off the road.

They wrote: “We have had a small landslip on the brae down to the village, it is partially blocking the road after the bend and is not advised to pass unless you are resident.

“We are awaiting support to remove the debris and assess the area.

Please avoid the village today and we will provide an update once we have one.”

Storm Gerrit caused disruption across the region throughout Wednesday and into Thursday.

A number of roads, including sections of the A96 and A82, have been closed due to dangerous conditions.

The A9 was also closed overnight at Scrabster in Caithness due to another landslip.