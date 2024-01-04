Colin Charlesworth named as permanent Huntly boss – and recruits Kevin Adams as assistant manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Colin Charlesworth named as permanent Huntly boss – and recruits Kevin Adams as assistant manager

The 32-year-old was initially appointed until the end of the season, but has now been given the job at Christie Park long-term.

By Callum Law
Colin Charlesworth will take charge of Huntly beyond the end of the season after signing a deal until the summer of 2025
Colin Charlesworth will take charge of Huntly beyond the end of the season after signing a deal until the summer of 2025

Huntly have confirmed Colin Charlesworth as their manager on a permanent basis on a contract until the summer of 2025.

The 32-year-old succeeded Allan Hale as Black and Golds boss last month, initially being appointed until the end of this season.

But Charlesworth has now been given the job on a long-term basis and has brought in former Deveronvale team-mate Kevin Adams as assistant manager.

Adams spent 12 years with the Banffers before hanging up his boots.

After initially taking the reins at Huntly, Charlesworth was supported by Alex Thoirs and Zander Jack as player-coaches.

Thoirs will continue in that position, with Jack reverting solely to playing, while Wayne Urquhart remains as goalkeeping coach.

Charlesworth said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to manage Huntly, but also to be given the trust and support of the board with an 18-month contract is amazing.

“The group of players here are of a top, top level and are having a really good season.

“My job now is to make sure we continue this rise up the league and I think we have seen in the games we have played already that the lads are here to play for Huntly and continue that form.”

Boss trusts Adams

On the appoint of Adams, he added: “Kevin is one of my closest friends and having someone like him come in as number two is important.

“He’s someone I can trust fully and is of the same mould as me that when he throws himself into something he goes in whole-hearted.

“Twelve years at one club (Deveronvale), like Alex here shows you the loyalty of both of these lads.

“The decision of Alex to come on as player-coach is massive.

Former Deveronvale defender Kevin Adams is Huntly’s new assistant manager.

“Someone with the stature of him not only at Huntly but within the Highland League is a major coup for me and he has already shown what he can bring both on and off the park in the short time we have been in charge.”

Reflecting on the news, Huntly chairman Gordon Carter said: “These changes are very much part of our succession plan that has been in place for some time.

“It will create the stability and continuity required to continue our progress on the park.

“We are pleased to have had the unanimous support of the players with regards to these appointments.”

More from Highland League

Colin Charlesworth will take charge of Huntly beyond the end of the season after signing a deal until the summer of 2025
Buckie Thistle hail 'fantastic' allocation of 5,000 tickets for Celtic Scottish Cup tie
Colin Charlesworth will take charge of Huntly beyond the end of the season after signing a deal until the summer of 2025
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid set for Highland League loan move
Colin Charlesworth will take charge of Huntly beyond the end of the season after signing a deal until the summer of 2025
Highland League: Buckie 'unbelievable' in Forres rout; Fraserburgh hailed for first half showing v…
Colin Charlesworth will take charge of Huntly beyond the end of the season after signing a deal until the summer of 2025
Highland League: Nairn's good run continues; Clach thrash Wick
Colin Charlesworth will take charge of Huntly beyond the end of the season after signing a deal until the summer of 2025
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of Formartine United v Inverurie Locos and…
Colin Charlesworth will take charge of Huntly beyond the end of the season after signing a deal until the summer of 2025
Highland League results round-up: Buckie and Clach both score eight in big wins
Colin Charlesworth will take charge of Huntly beyond the end of the season after signing a deal until the summer of 2025
Frustration as Formartine United v Inverurie Locos abandoned due to floodlight failure
Colin Charlesworth will take charge of Huntly beyond the end of the season after signing a deal until the summer of 2025
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup 2023-24 draw revealed
Colin Charlesworth will take charge of Huntly beyond the end of the season after signing a deal until the summer of 2025
Formartine United's Aidan Combe pleased to be over debilitating injury ahead of facing Inverurie…
Colin Charlesworth will take charge of Huntly beyond the end of the season after signing a deal until the summer of 2025
Highland League: Banks o' Dee and Brechin City ready for summit special

Conversation