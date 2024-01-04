Colin Charlesworth named as permanent Huntly boss – and recruits Kevin Adams as assistant manager

Huntly have confirmed Colin Charlesworth as their manager on a permanent basis on a contract until the summer of 2025.

The 32-year-old succeeded Allan Hale as Black and Golds boss last month, initially being appointed until the end of this season.

But Charlesworth has now been given the job on a long-term basis and has brought in former Deveronvale team-mate Kevin Adams as assistant manager.

Adams spent 12 years with the Banffers before hanging up his boots.

After initially taking the reins at Huntly, Charlesworth was supported by Alex Thoirs and Zander Jack as player-coaches.

Thoirs will continue in that position, with Jack reverting solely to playing, while Wayne Urquhart remains as goalkeeping coach.

Charlesworth said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to manage Huntly, but also to be given the trust and support of the board with an 18-month contract is amazing.

“The group of players here are of a top, top level and are having a really good season.

“My job now is to make sure we continue this rise up the league and I think we have seen in the games we have played already that the lads are here to play for Huntly and continue that form.”

Boss trusts Adams

On the appoint of Adams, he added: “Kevin is one of my closest friends and having someone like him come in as number two is important.

“He’s someone I can trust fully and is of the same mould as me that when he throws himself into something he goes in whole-hearted.

“Twelve years at one club (Deveronvale), like Alex here shows you the loyalty of both of these lads.

“The decision of Alex to come on as player-coach is massive.

“Someone with the stature of him not only at Huntly but within the Highland League is a major coup for me and he has already shown what he can bring both on and off the park in the short time we have been in charge.”

Reflecting on the news, Huntly chairman Gordon Carter said: “These changes are very much part of our succession plan that has been in place for some time.

“It will create the stability and continuity required to continue our progress on the park.

“We are pleased to have had the unanimous support of the players with regards to these appointments.”