Racist thug abused ice cream man before attacking him with rock

A man who racially abused an Aberdeen shopkeeper before coming back to attack him with a rock has avoided a prison sentence.

Angus Hughes appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted verbally abusing the man in Rosemount – telling him to “go back” home and uttering a homophobic slur.

The 27-year-old returned moments later with a rock and threw it at the man, breaking his finger in a number of places.

His solicitor said Hughes had been suffering with his mental health at the time.

Hughes used homophobic slur

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that at around 2.15pm on on September 28 2021 the worker at SweetLand on Rosemount Place saw Hughes within the shop.

A few minutes later, Hughes exited the shop, shouting at the man to “go back to your home, you f*****”.

The shopkeeper walked out of the shop and saw Hughes walk away and he followed him for a short while before returning to his shop to contact police.

As he was on the phone, Hughes returned to the shop and was holding a rock in his hand.

“The accused thereafter threw the rock at the complainer from around one metre away, striking his left hand and causing significant pain,” Ms Simpson said.

“The accused then proceeded to flee the shop.”

A worker at a neighboring shop then found bank cards and a photographic ID that had been dropped by Hughes as he made his escape and they contacted the police.

When he attended at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Hughes’ victim was found to have a laceration to his index finger and multiple fractures to his middle finger.

Hughes, of Promenade Court, Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault of severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Mental health issues

Defence solicitor David Sutherland told the court that his client’s mental health was not “being well managed” at the time of this offence.

“Mr Hughes had no support at the time,” his solicitor said.

“He is now getting the help and support he clearly needs and is engaging with support services.

“His life has settled down now.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Lindsay Foulis sentenced Hughes to a CPO with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.