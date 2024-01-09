Racist thug abused ice cream man before attacking him with rock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Racist thug abused ice cream man before attacking him with rock

Angus Hughes broke the man's finger in a number of places and causing severed injury and permanent disfigurement. 

By David McPhee
Angus Hughes admitted attacking an ice cream man with a rock. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
A man who racially abused an Aberdeen shopkeeper before coming back to attack him with a rock has avoided a prison sentence.

Angus Hughes appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted verbally abusing the man in Rosemount – telling him to “go back” home and uttering a homophobic slur.

The 27-year-old returned moments later with a rock and threw it at the man, breaking his finger in a number of places.

His solicitor said Hughes had been suffering with his mental health at the time.

Hughes used homophobic slur

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that at around 2.15pm on on September 28 2021 the worker at SweetLand on Rosemount Place saw Hughes within the shop.

A few minutes later, Hughes exited the shop, shouting at the man to “go back to your home, you f*****”.

The shopkeeper walked out of the shop and saw Hughes walk away and he followed him for a short while before returning to his shop to contact police.

As he was on the phone, Hughes returned to the shop and was holding a rock in his hand.

“The accused thereafter threw the rock at the complainer from around one metre away, striking his left hand and causing significant pain,” Ms Simpson said.

“The accused then proceeded to flee the shop.”

A worker at a neighboring shop then found bank cards and a photographic ID that had been dropped by Hughes as he made his escape and they contacted the police.

When he attended at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Hughes’ victim was found to have a laceration to his index finger and multiple fractures to his middle finger.

Hughes, of Promenade Court, Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault of severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Mental health issues

Defence solicitor David Sutherland told the court that his client’s mental health was not “being well managed” at the time of this offence.

“Mr Hughes had no support at the time,” his solicitor said.

“He is now getting the help and support he clearly needs and is engaging with support services.

“His life has settled down now.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Lindsay Foulis sentenced Hughes to a CPO with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

