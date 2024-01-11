Racist hurled pot of paint at stepdad’s car after house party bust-up

An unruly house party guest who took violent retribution against the hosts when he was thrown out for being too drunk has been jailed.

Scott Mercer punched another man in the face and then hurled a paint pot at his own stepdad’s car during the confrontation at a property in Aberdeen.

The city’s sheriff Court was told Mercer’s crimes didn’t stop there.

As the 36-year-old walked home, he also hurled racist abuse at a stranger whom he encountered in the street, telling the man: “Go back to your own country”.

And, when he was arrested and taken to hospital, he also used a vile racist slur against a police officer.

Mercer smashed windscreen

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that on the evening of November 28 last year Mercer had taken his girlfriend to his stepdad’s home on Cummings Park Crescent.

Mercer was asked to leave due to being too drunk but returned after forgetting some of his belongings.

Ms Thompson said he appeared agitated as his stepdad’s 20-year-old great-nephew handed over his things – and Mercer punched him in the face.

Mercer then picked up a tin of paint and threw it at his stepdad’s red Ford, breaking the windscreen and causing £500 worth of damage.

As Mercer walked home, he shouted a racial slur at a man who was walking down the street and told him “go back to your own country”.

Racist abuse at police officer

When the man didn’t respond, Mercer continued by stating: “Don’t pretend you can’t hear me you dirty p*** bastard.”

The man contacted the police, who picked Mercer up and took him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary due to injuries he had sustained in the earlier assault.

Whilst at the hospital, Mercer then began shouting racist and offensive remarks at one of the police officers.

Appearing in the dock yesterday, Mercer pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and a second charge of wilfully or recklessly damaging property.

He also admitted a further charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, which included a racial aggravation.

Racist abuse ‘unforgivable’

Defence solicitor John Hardie told the court that his client was aware the charges he was facing were a “serious matter”.

“He has a long schedule of previous convictions, but there has been a reduction in his offending since this matter,” Mr Hardie said.

“Mr Mercer’s position is that the assault was provoked by a comment, but his reaction was still unacceptable.”

With regards to the racially aggravated change, Mr Hardie described Mercer’s actions as “unforgivable” but said he was “remorseful”.

“He knows it’s his responsibility not to behave like that,” his solicitor added.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Mercer that despite his lawyer’s “best efforts” his record of previous convictions meant “no alternative” other than a prison sentence.

“These events occurred not long after you were released from serving a lengthy period in prison,” she said.

Sheriff Johnston sentenced Mercer, of Foresterhill Road, Aberdeen, to 140 days in prison.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.