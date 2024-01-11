Racist hurled pot of paint at stepdad’s car after house party bust-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Racist hurled pot of paint at stepdad’s car after house party bust-up

A sheriff told Scott Mercer - who has a long list of previous convictions - that even his solicitor's "best efforts" couldn't keep him out of prison. 

By David McPhee
Scott Mercer who hurled Racist abuse at strangers after being kicked out an Aberdeen party
Scott Mercer admitted assault, racist abuse and throwing a paint pot at a car. Image: Facebook/Google.

An unruly house party guest who took violent retribution against the hosts when he was thrown out for being too drunk has been jailed.

Scott Mercer punched another man in the face and then hurled a paint pot at his own stepdad’s car during the confrontation at a property in Aberdeen.

The city’s sheriff Court was told Mercer’s crimes didn’t stop there.

As the 36-year-old walked home, he also hurled racist abuse at a stranger whom he encountered in the street, telling the man: “Go back to your own country”.

And, when he was arrested and taken to hospital, he also used a vile racist slur against a police officer.

Mercer smashed windscreen

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that on the evening of November 28 last year Mercer had taken his girlfriend to his stepdad’s home on Cummings Park Crescent.

Mercer was asked to leave due to being too drunk but returned after forgetting some of his belongings.

Ms Thompson said he appeared agitated as his stepdad’s 20-year-old great-nephew handed over his things – and Mercer punched him in the face.

Mercer then picked up a tin of paint and threw it at his stepdad’s red Ford, breaking the windscreen and causing £500 worth of damage.

As Mercer walked home, he shouted a racial slur at a man who was walking down the street and told him “go back to your own country”.

Racist abuse at police officer

When the man didn’t respond, Mercer continued by stating: “Don’t pretend you can’t hear me you dirty p*** bastard.”

The man contacted the police, who picked Mercer up and took him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary due to injuries he had sustained in the earlier assault.

Whilst at the hospital, Mercer then began shouting racist and offensive remarks at one of the police officers.

Appearing in the dock yesterday, Mercer pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and a second charge of wilfully or recklessly damaging property.

He also admitted a further charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, which included a racial aggravation.

Racist abuse ‘unforgivable’

Defence solicitor John Hardie told the court that his client was aware the charges he was facing were a “serious matter”.

“He has a long schedule of previous convictions, but there has been a reduction in his offending since this matter,” Mr Hardie said.

“Mr Mercer’s position is that the assault was provoked by a comment, but his reaction was still unacceptable.”

With regards to the racially aggravated change, Mr Hardie described Mercer’s actions as “unforgivable” but said he was “remorseful”.

“He knows it’s his responsibility not to behave like that,” his solicitor added.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Mercer that despite his lawyer’s “best efforts” his record of previous convictions meant “no alternative” other than a prison sentence.

“These events occurred not long after you were released from serving a lengthy period in prison,” she said.

Sheriff Johnston sentenced Mercer, of Foresterhill Road, Aberdeen, to 140 days in prison.

