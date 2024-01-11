Dandara opens new luxury Aberdeen show home ‘The Yew’ at The Grange

Independent housebuilder Dandara has launched a luxury new show home in the west end of Aberdeen.

The five-bedroom home at The Grange was launched in November and after closing over the festive season has how reopened.

The Yew features a sunroom, spacious garden and five good-sized bedrooms and is located three miles from the heart of Aberdeen.

New Aberdeen show home plays on sporting theme

It has drawn a lot of interest among homebuyers both local and from further afield.

The show home includes nods to the various sports offerings in the area and its décor is drawn from a warm, nature-inspired palette of stone, deep burnt orange and soft fern green.

Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara Aberdeen said: “We had an extremely busy launch weekend here for the Yew show home and have had a steady flow of visitors, both prebooked and walk-ins since then.

“It’s extremely encouraging to see people interested in buying, especially due to the time of year, which traditionally is quieter as people focus their attention on the festivities.

“The consensus amongst most of our visitors is that there is a definite warm and welcoming feel to the show home.

“It isn’t too ‘blingy’, it has the wow factor, but it feels like a real home and therefore it’s easy for people to envision actually living here.”

Aberdeen show home has open plan layout

The Yew has a spacious layout and an impressive lounge with double doors leading through into the large open plan kitchen/dining and sunroom.

Designed to be the hub of the home, this space is inviting and cosy, yet functional.

The large dining table sits in the heart of the room, while the oversized sofa is positioned to offer views of the garden.

Feature shelving and indigo shaker-style kitchen units create a stylish space to cook, entertain and relax.

Downstairs there is a WC, a utility room with access to the back garden and a large cupboard, perfect for stowing away raincoats and muddy boots after a walk in Hazlehead Park.

On the upper level are five double bedrooms, two of which have en suites, and there is a shared family bathroom.

The primary bedroom exudes the luxurious ambiance of an upscale hotel with orange and silver botanical print wallpaper, bedside tables, and an opulent bed with cinnamon-coloured suede headboard.

Textile and pattern choices

The outdoors theme continues in three of the five bedrooms at the Aberdeen show home.

Bedroom three is inspired by the local equestrian club, Hayfield, with textures and patterns including suede, ginghams, and wicker.

The children’s bedroom features fun pops of navy and mustard yellow in its homage to local hockey club the Gordonians.

Bedroom five of this Aberdeen show home has been transformed into an office space for two, with nods to golf in monochromatic prints and green velvet chairs.

Rebecca Jones, from interior design specialist Claude Hooper, said: “The show home’s palette is inspired by the brand Neptune, featuring lots of natural stone bases, with a strength of colour presented in key pieces such as the wallpapers, upholsteries, and artwork.

“You will see a lot of deep, burnt oranges, navy, and soft fern greens throughout. The scheme mixes traditional elements with a contemporary twist with undertones of luxury family living.”

To find out more call 01224 064 271 or visit www.dandara.com/the-grange.

