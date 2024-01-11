Dandara opens new luxury Aberdeen show home ‘The Yew’ at The Grange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dandara opens new luxury Aberdeen show home ‘The Yew’ at The Grange

The five-bedroom Yew at The Grange, three miles from the heart of Aberdeen has sparked a lot of interest from buyers both local and from further afield.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The Grange street scene by Dandara.
The Grange street scene by Dandara.

Independent housebuilder Dandara has launched a luxury new show home in the west end of Aberdeen.

The five-bedroom home at The Grange was launched in November and after closing over the festive season has how reopened.

The Yew features a sunroom, spacious garden and five good-sized bedrooms and is located three miles from the heart of Aberdeen.

New Aberdeen show home plays on sporting theme

It has drawn a lot of interest among homebuyers both local and from further afield.

The show home includes nods to the various sports offerings in the area and its décor is drawn from a warm, nature-inspired palette of stone, deep burnt orange and soft fern green.

The new Aberdeen show home interior living room, with muted pastel colours
The new show home features a muted palette of soft greens, stone and burnt orange accents.

Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara Aberdeen said: “We had an extremely busy launch weekend here for the Yew show home and have had a steady flow of visitors, both prebooked and walk-ins since then.

“It’s extremely encouraging to see people interested in buying, especially due to the time of year, which traditionally is quieter as people focus their attention on the festivities.

“The consensus amongst most of our visitors is that there is a definite warm and welcoming feel to the show home.

“It isn’t too ‘blingy’, it has the wow factor, but it feels like a real home and therefore it’s easy for people to envision actually living here.”

A bedroom with two single beds, navy and mustard bedding and stripes on the wall. There is a metal unit in between the beds with two bedside lamps and a plant, above it is two hockey sticks mounted on the wall
The interior design gives a nod to local sporting activities.

Aberdeen show home has open plan layout

The Yew has a spacious layout and an impressive lounge with double doors leading through into the large open plan kitchen/dining and sunroom.

Designed to be the hub of the home, this space is inviting and cosy, yet functional.

Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara Aberdeen.
Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara Aberdeen.

The large dining table sits in the heart of the room, while the oversized sofa is positioned to offer views of the garden.

Feature shelving and indigo shaker-style kitchen units create a stylish space to cook, entertain and relax.

Downstairs there is a WC, a utility room with access to the back garden and a large cupboard, perfect for stowing away raincoats and muddy boots after a walk in Hazlehead Park.

The lounge of the Aberdeen show home
The lounge with double doors to the dining and kitchen spaces.

On the upper level are five double bedrooms, two of which have en suites, and there is a shared family bathroom.

The primary bedroom exudes the luxurious ambiance of an upscale hotel with orange and silver botanical print wallpaper, bedside tables, and an opulent bed with cinnamon-coloured suede headboard.

Textile and pattern choices

The outdoors theme continues in three of the five bedrooms at the Aberdeen show home.

Bedroom three is inspired by the local equestrian club, Hayfield, with textures and patterns including suede, ginghams, and wicker.

The children’s bedroom features fun pops of navy and mustard yellow in its homage to local hockey club the Gordonians.

The dining area and kitchen of the Aberdeen show home
The open plan layout in the kitchen and dining areas is ideal for entertaining.

Bedroom five of this Aberdeen show home has been transformed into an office space for two, with nods to golf in monochromatic prints and green velvet chairs.

Rebecca Jones, from interior design specialist Claude Hooper, said: “The show home’s palette is inspired by the brand Neptune, featuring lots of natural stone bases, with a strength of colour presented in key pieces such as the wallpapers, upholsteries, and artwork.

“You will see a lot of deep, burnt oranges, navy, and soft fern greens throughout. The scheme mixes traditional elements with a contemporary twist with undertones of luxury family living.”

To find out more call 01224 064 271 or visit www.dandara.com/the-grange.

The five-bedroom Yew by Dandara.

Conversation