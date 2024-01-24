Stonehaven to get Tesco ‘superstore’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven to get Tesco ‘superstore’

It will form part of the Stonehaven Gateway development and is expected to create around 100 jobs.

By Chris Cromar
Stonehaven Gateway development next to a sign for Tesco.
Supermarket giant Tesco has unveiled plans to build a new store in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson.

Stonehaven is getting its first Tesco supermarket, creating around 100 jobs for the area.

The supermarket giant has announced it will build a ‘superstore’ at the Stonehaven Gateway development.

News of the development was first revealed last year, with plans to include an electric vehicle (EV) charging hub.

Tesco’s involvement is major step forward for the project, which is being brought forward by property company Ashfield Land.

It will be built on a five-acre site to the west of the roundabout that links the A90 at the AWPR Stonehaven Fastlink interchange.

Aberdeenshire Council approved plans for a petrol station and drive-thru coffee shop at the same location last month.

The update also comes after an announcement that Stonehaven’s Co-op petrol station at Kirkton Road will be taken over by Tesco, with an ‘express shop’ replacing the current Co-op one.

The site earmarked for development at the A90 AWPR Stonehaven interchange.
The new Tesco supermarket will be built at the A90 Stonehaven interchange. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Tesco has “agreed terms” to come to Stonehaven

Ashfield Land director Steven McGarva said: “There has been huge interest in the project and we’re pleased to announce that we have now purchased the site and agreed terms with a quality operator in Tesco.

“Discussions are ongoing with a national operator for the EV hub and we will make an announcement on that shortly.

“Stonehaven Gateway will promote the town as a forward-facing and sustainable destination, supporting the region’s goals to increase the uptake of electric vehicles.

“It will also deliver a number of significant benefits to the local economy, including a new diverse shopping experience as well as the creation of significant new jobs.”

The new superstore will offer a range of food and non-food goods including clothing, as well as ‘DotCom’ deliveries and a click and collect service.

Tesco chiefs also “anticipate” it will create around 100 new jobs.

Tesco’s property acquisitions and disposals director Marcus Vinnicombe said the company is “excited” to be working with Ashfield Land to develop plans for a Stonehaven Tesco.

Co-op petrol station on Kirkton Road, Stonehaven.
The Co-op petrol station on Kirkton Road is being taken over by Tesco. Image: Google Maps.

A detailed planning application for the proposed Stonehaven Gateway project is expected to be submitted to Aberdeenshire Council in the next few months.

Nicknamed “Co-op Town” by some, Stonehaven has been dominated by the retailer in recent times, but now only has two stores in the town following Tesco’s purchase of the Kirkton Road petrol station.

The closest Tesco supermarket to the coastal town at the moment is six miles away in Newtonhill, whilst its nearest Asda is nine miles north in Stonehaven.

Tesco Newtonhill.
The closest Tesco supermarket to Stonehaven is six miles north in Newtonhill.

Public consultations on the initial gateway received overwhelming backing, with 89% of respondents supporting EV charging at the development and more than 92% “definitely” wanting to see new high-quality retailers.

Supermarkets — but ‘not a Co-op’ — and wine bar in high demand for Stonehaven food scene

