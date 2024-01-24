Stonehaven to get Tesco ‘superstore’

Stonehaven is getting its first Tesco supermarket, creating around 100 jobs for the area.

The supermarket giant has announced it will build a ‘superstore’ at the Stonehaven Gateway development.

News of the development was first revealed last year, with plans to include an electric vehicle (EV) charging hub.

Tesco’s involvement is major step forward for the project, which is being brought forward by property company Ashfield Land.

It will be built on a five-acre site to the west of the roundabout that links the A90 at the AWPR Stonehaven Fastlink interchange.

Aberdeenshire Council approved plans for a petrol station and drive-thru coffee shop at the same location last month.

The update also comes after an announcement that Stonehaven’s Co-op petrol station at Kirkton Road will be taken over by Tesco, with an ‘express shop’ replacing the current Co-op one.

Tesco has “agreed terms” to come to Stonehaven

Ashfield Land director Steven McGarva said: “There has been huge interest in the project and we’re pleased to announce that we have now purchased the site and agreed terms with a quality operator in Tesco.

“Discussions are ongoing with a national operator for the EV hub and we will make an announcement on that shortly.

“Stonehaven Gateway will promote the town as a forward-facing and sustainable destination, supporting the region’s goals to increase the uptake of electric vehicles.

“It will also deliver a number of significant benefits to the local economy, including a new diverse shopping experience as well as the creation of significant new jobs.”

The new superstore will offer a range of food and non-food goods including clothing, as well as ‘DotCom’ deliveries and a click and collect service.

Tesco chiefs also “anticipate” it will create around 100 new jobs.

Tesco’s property acquisitions and disposals director Marcus Vinnicombe said the company is “excited” to be working with Ashfield Land to develop plans for a Stonehaven Tesco.

A detailed planning application for the proposed Stonehaven Gateway project is expected to be submitted to Aberdeenshire Council in the next few months.

Nicknamed “Co-op Town” by some, Stonehaven has been dominated by the retailer in recent times, but now only has two stores in the town following Tesco’s purchase of the Kirkton Road petrol station.

The closest Tesco supermarket to the coastal town at the moment is six miles away in Newtonhill, whilst its nearest Asda is nine miles north in Stonehaven.

Public consultations on the initial gateway received overwhelming backing, with 89% of respondents supporting EV charging at the development and more than 92% “definitely” wanting to see new high-quality retailers.