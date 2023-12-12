‘Stonehaven needs something different’: Petrol station and drive-thru coffee shop at AWPR approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Stonehaven needs something different’: Petrol station and drive-thru coffee shop at AWPR approved

Euro Garages have been given the green light to build the roadside services with "desperately needed" EV charging points.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The site earmarked for development at the A90 AWPR Stonehaven interchange.
The site earmarked for development at the A90 AWPR Stonehaven interchange. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Plans for a new petrol station and drive-thru coffee shop on the outskirts of Stonehaven have been backed by the council.

Euro Garages has been given permission to build the roadside services on the busy AWPR next to the A90/A92 interchange to the north of the town.

The application went before members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee this morning.

The site will have electric vehicle charging points as well as a car wash, while four cycle racks will be provided.

The red area shows the location of the new roadside services at Stonehaven. Image: Euro Garages Ltd

Walking routes to Stonehaven town centre will be created too.

Concerns had been raised about the Megray Burn which currently runs through the site.

However these were cleared up after developers pledged to carry out work to divert it around the edge of the site.

It is not currently known who the operator of the drive-thru will be, but it could end up as global coffee chain Starbucks as they have worked alongside Euro Garages elsewhere.

What did the public think of the Stonehaven AWPR petrol station?

But the proposal wasn’t welcomed by everyone.

Eight objections were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council before the meeting.

Marka Rifat, a playwright and poet, worried that the development would hammer local traders.

She said: “There is a substantial range of places, many locally run and owned, in Stonehaven for drivers.

“Competition from national chains would reduce visits and damage the local economy.”

A site plan of the new roadside services at Stonehaven. Image: Euro Garages Ltd

While Gregor Stewart was concerned that the gateway to Stonehaven would be “spoiled” by the commercial development.

He also believed the development would increase litter in the area as he said: “Drive-thru coffee shops do not encourage ‘taking a break’.

“They encourage laziness and for some reason their customers like throwing things out of windows.”

However there was some support for the facilities.

Yvonne Stewart thought it would help passing motorists and welcomed the estimated 80-90 full and part-time jobs it would bring.

The site earmarked for development at A90 AWPR Stonehaven interchange. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She said: “There is nothing between Forfar and Aberdeen either directly on A90 or A92, or this type of facility even if you head towards Dyce.

“It’s about time there was something other than detour into Stonehaven or Portlethen.”

While Robert Paterson said the service station was “well-needed”.

But despite these worries, council planners recommended it be approved.

They said the location was “well suited” to serve the passing trade and believed it would pose a “minimal” threat to the town centre.

Do you think Stonehaven needs the development? Let us know in our comments section below

What happened at the committee meeting?

Councillor Dawn Black said the proposal was “extremely welcome”.

“The provision of EV charging is absolutely desperately needed by both people on long journeys but also for the residents of the town.

And the fact that is has been future-proofed to increase that as car ownership changes and more EVs are on the roads.”

Councillor Dawn Black (centre) said the roadside services were “extremely welcome”. Image: Scott Baxter

Former committee chairwoman Wendy Agnew added: “Stonehaven has waited a long time for something different – it’s high time we got it.

“When you look at Portlethen, they’ve got big stores and we haven’t so I’m pleased about this and I think it is in the right place.”

She added: “Stonehaven needs it and it’s just another part of helping the people of the town.”

The committee went on to unanimously approve the plan however, the drive-thru can only open once the petrol station and forecourt shop are operational.

