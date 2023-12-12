‘Stonehaven needs something different’: Petrol station and drive-thru coffee shop at AWPR approved

Plans for a new petrol station and drive-thru coffee shop on the outskirts of Stonehaven have been backed by the council.

Euro Garages has been given permission to build the roadside services on the busy AWPR next to the A90/A92 interchange to the north of the town.

The application went before members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee this morning.

The site will have electric vehicle charging points as well as a car wash, while four cycle racks will be provided.

Walking routes to Stonehaven town centre will be created too.

Concerns had been raised about the Megray Burn which currently runs through the site.

However these were cleared up after developers pledged to carry out work to divert it around the edge of the site.

It is not currently known who the operator of the drive-thru will be, but it could end up as global coffee chain Starbucks as they have worked alongside Euro Garages elsewhere.

What did the public think of the Stonehaven AWPR petrol station?

But the proposal wasn’t welcomed by everyone.

Eight objections were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council before the meeting.

Marka Rifat, a playwright and poet, worried that the development would hammer local traders.

She said: “There is a substantial range of places, many locally run and owned, in Stonehaven for drivers.

“Competition from national chains would reduce visits and damage the local economy.”

While Gregor Stewart was concerned that the gateway to Stonehaven would be “spoiled” by the commercial development.

He also believed the development would increase litter in the area as he said: “Drive-thru coffee shops do not encourage ‘taking a break’.

“They encourage laziness and for some reason their customers like throwing things out of windows.”

However there was some support for the facilities.

Yvonne Stewart thought it would help passing motorists and welcomed the estimated 80-90 full and part-time jobs it would bring.

She said: “There is nothing between Forfar and Aberdeen either directly on A90 or A92, or this type of facility even if you head towards Dyce.

“It’s about time there was something other than detour into Stonehaven or Portlethen.”

While Robert Paterson said the service station was “well-needed”.

But despite these worries, council planners recommended it be approved.

They said the location was “well suited” to serve the passing trade and believed it would pose a “minimal” threat to the town centre.

What happened at the committee meeting?

Councillor Dawn Black said the proposal was “extremely welcome”.

“The provision of EV charging is absolutely desperately needed by both people on long journeys but also for the residents of the town.

And the fact that is has been future-proofed to increase that as car ownership changes and more EVs are on the roads.”

Former committee chairwoman Wendy Agnew added: “Stonehaven has waited a long time for something different – it’s high time we got it.

“When you look at Portlethen, they’ve got big stores and we haven’t so I’m pleased about this and I think it is in the right place.”

She added: “Stonehaven needs it and it’s just another part of helping the people of the town.”

The committee went on to unanimously approve the plan however, the drive-thru can only open once the petrol station and forecourt shop are operational.