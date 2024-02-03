New shop specialising in crystals to open in Kemnay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New shop specialising in crystals to open in Kemnay

Owner Cerise Mitchell is opening the premises to due to the popularity of her online business.

By Kelly Wilson
Cerise Mitchell is hoping her new shop will become a holistic hub. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
For the past three years Cerise Mitchell has been running her crystal business online.

But the 34-year-old is now set to open her own shop in the Aberdeenshire village of Kemnay.

Crystal Connections with Cerise has been described as a “holistic hub”.

Mum-of-four Cerise has invested a four-figure sum in the shop, based in the High Street, which opens tomorrow.

The holistic hub will feature a retail space for crystals, holistic products and works by local crafters.

Expanding holistic business

Cerise also plans on holding crystal healing and workshops sessions along with some of her other therapies including reiki and Indian head massage.

The former care home manager said: “Business was getting to the point where I was getting busier and busier. I thought it was the opportunity to open things up.

“It’ll be a place where I can do everything.

Cerise Mitchell is opening her new crystal shop in Kemnay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The main drive was to have a base where people could come to.

“Although I work online and have interaction with people through things such as Facebook it’s not the same as a face-to-face conversation.

“I really wanted to be able to facilitate more of a place where people could come and speak about things.”

‘Put trust in the universe’

Cerise has signed a one-year-deal for the property and is confident her customer base can make it a success.

She said: “I went to view the property months ago and it didn’t come to fruition but it presented itself back to me in December.

“I thought it was time to give it a bash.

“The reaction so far from people about the opening of the shop has been one of excitement.

“I’ve got a really good following. My vision is for it to be a really nice personal service.

“I’m putting the trust in the universe. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

Crystal Connections with Cerise will be open on Wednesday morning and every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

