New shop specialising in crystals to open in Kemnay

For the past three years Cerise Mitchell has been running her crystal business online.

But the 34-year-old is now set to open her own shop in the Aberdeenshire village of Kemnay.

Crystal Connections with Cerise has been described as a “holistic hub”.

Mum-of-four Cerise has invested a four-figure sum in the shop, based in the High Street, which opens tomorrow.

The holistic hub will feature a retail space for crystals, holistic products and works by local crafters.

Expanding holistic business

Cerise also plans on holding crystal healing and workshops sessions along with some of her other therapies including reiki and Indian head massage.

The former care home manager said: “Business was getting to the point where I was getting busier and busier. I thought it was the opportunity to open things up.

“It’ll be a place where I can do everything.

“The main drive was to have a base where people could come to.

“Although I work online and have interaction with people through things such as Facebook it’s not the same as a face-to-face conversation.

“I really wanted to be able to facilitate more of a place where people could come and speak about things.”

‘Put trust in the universe’

Cerise has signed a one-year-deal for the property and is confident her customer base can make it a success.

She said: “I went to view the property months ago and it didn’t come to fruition but it presented itself back to me in December.

“I thought it was time to give it a bash.

“The reaction so far from people about the opening of the shop has been one of excitement.

“I’ve got a really good following. My vision is for it to be a really nice personal service.

“I’m putting the trust in the universe. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

Crystal Connections with Cerise will be open on Wednesday morning and every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.