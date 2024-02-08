The Inverness and Highland addresses that have the highest council tax debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Inverness and Highland addresses that have the highest council tax debt

Figures show that one property has accrued £48,818 of council tax debt.

By David Mackay
Locator of Highland Council headquarters.
Highland Council uses council tax to pay for schools, bin collections and roads. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Homes across the Highlands have racked up a collective £39 million council tax debt as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

Figures released to the Press and Journal by Highland Council show the properties and areas struggling with bills the most.

One Dingwall home has a debt of £48,818 when water, sewerage and any sheriff officer fees are also included.

The total is the equivalent of 28 years of unpaid council tax and water charges for a band C house at the current 2023/24 rates.

Mock-up of a council tax bill.
Council tax discounts are available in certain situations. Image: PA

The total amount of unpaid council tax debt outstanding, not including water charges and any sheriff officer fees, to Highland Council since 1993 is £39,030,974.45.

That is about a third of one year’s income for the council.

The local authority says it can negotiate repayment plans for debts with help and support available to those with financial problems.

The 5 Highland properties with the most council tax debt

Highland Council has provided partial postcodes of the homes with the most council tax debt to preserve the anonymity of the household.

The property with the most debt, totalling £48,818, is in the IV15 9** area, which covers Dingwall.

The top five outstanding bills are:

  1. IV15 9** (Dingwall) – £48,818
  2. KW8 6** (Helmsdale) – £35,077
  3. IV8 8** (Munlochy) – £34,028
  4. PH21 1** (Kingussie) – £30,740
  5. PH33 6** (Fort William) – £29,836

The top 20 Highland postcodes that collectively owe most council tax

Highland Council has also released a list of partial postcodes where the most council tax is collectively owed:

  • IV3 8S* (Kinmylies area of Inverness) – £1,129,465
  • IV17 0R* (Kirkside and Coulpark area in Alness) – £1,128,299
  • IV3 8A* (Thornbush Road and nearby streets in Inverness) – £869,954
  • PH33 6H* (Alma Road area in Fort William) – £830,252
Aerial view of River Ness in Inverness.
Inverness postcodes have some of the largest number of homes in the Highlands. Image: Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock
  • IV3 8E* (Glendoe Terrace and Benula Road area in Inverness) – £683,901
  • IV3 8D* (Anderson Street, India Street and Madra Street area in Inverness) – £603,345
  • IV2 4J* (Evan Barron Road, Balloan Road and Mackay Road area in Inverness) – £580,140
  • KW1 5H* (Huddart Street and Harbour Terrace area of Wick) – £560,924
  • IV2 4P* (Morvich Way area of Inverness) – £556,384
  • IV2 4H* (Cauldeen Road and Culduthel Road area of Inverness) – £550,034
  • IV17 0Y* (Rural area north of Alness) – £517,573
  • IV3 5R* (Caledonian Road area of Inverness) – £508,942
  • IV3 5S* (Bishops Road area of Inverness) – £508,124
  • IV2 3U* (Mackintosh Road and King Duncans Road area of Inverness) – £498,376
Scenic view across Dingwall during snow day.
A Dingwall property has the highest individual council tax debt. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
  • IV3 8H* (Abban Street and Gilbert Street area of Inverness) – £498,275
  • IV6 7T* (Highfield Circle and Corry Road area in Muir of Ord) – £487,517
  • IV3 8B* (Kessock Avenue and Grant Street area of Inverness) – £486,788
  • IV3 8Q* (Creag Dhubh Terrace area of Inverness) – £482,008
  • KW1 5B* (Kinnaird Street area of Wick) – £475,621
  • IV7 8B* (Station Road area in Conon Bridge) – £466,896

What to do if you can’t pay your council tax

Highland Council says it provides support to those who are struggling to pay their council tax and other household bills.

The local authority advises people to contact them to discuss their situation, which can include making repayment arrangements.

Citizens Advice Bureau sign above the door.
Support is available for those struggling with their finances. Image: Paul Reid

If you are more than seven days late paying a monthly instalment then the full remaining council tax balance for the year is then due within a further 14 days.

After a further three reminder notices for the further three months, Highland Council passes the debt to the courts to enforce payment.

How to get help and advice about debt

Highland Council’s welfare support team can be contacted by calling 0800 090 1004 or by e-mailing welfare.support@highland.gov.uk

The Citizens Advice Bureau has branches across the Highlands, including in Inverness, Alness, Nairn and Thurso. Help is also available by calling 0800 028 1456.

Conversation